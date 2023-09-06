Join BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) and IFundWomen in Supporting Women Entrepreneurs

GET TO KNOW THE WOMEN-OWNED BUSINESSES RECEIVING GRANTS AND CONTRIBUTE TO THEIR SUCCESS, FURTHER CLOSING THE "CONFIDENCE GAP"

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV) today announced the next chapter of the BOTOX® Cosmetic and IFundWomen grant program with the launch of crowdfunding campaigns for the women entrepreneurs. The brand recently announced the recipients who each received a $25,000 grant from the company, coaching, and mentorship. The crowdfunding campaigns, located at ifundwomen.com/BOTOXCosmetic, spotlight the entrepreneurs and encourage consumers to support their businesses to continue empowering women leaders of tomorrow.

"We believe in a future where women-owned businesses can prosper with appropriate access to capital," said Carrie Strom, President, Global Allergan Aesthetics and Senior Vice President, AbbVie. "Today, women entrepreneurs receive less funding than men, and we invite our community to join us in supporting these carefully reviewed and selected women as they pursue additional funding for their businesses. Only by working together and through action can we help to close the 'Confidence Gap.'"

Grant recipients embarked on a ten-week Crowdfunding Accelerator Program over the summer to learn from IFundWomen coaches, leaders from BOTOX® Cosmetic, and women founders from the aesthetics community; Lynn Heublein, Co-Founder and CEO of SkinSpirit, Nicci Levy, Founder and CEO of Alchemy43, and Vanessa Lee, RN, Founder and CEO of The Things We Do. While engaging in coaching sessions on key business topics, the entrepreneurs honed their business pitches and prepared to launch their crowdfunding campaigns. Each entrepreneur offers different incentives for specific contribution amounts to their campaigns. There are no monetary restrictions, and the contributions can be made publicly or anonymously.

"IFundWomen's crowdfunding platform is a great opportunity for these entrepreneurs to gain visibility and funding from a larger network of people who are eager to support their businesses," said Vanessa Lee, RN, Founder and CEO of The Things We Do. "As a woman entrepreneur, I know having the right community to uplift you is crucial for success. It's been inspiring to see the aesthetics community, led by BOTOX® Cosmetic, rally behind these women and celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit."

Visit BotoxCosmetic.com/RealImpact to learn more about this partnership and participate in crowdfunding. Follow along on the @botoxcosmetic Instagram and YouTube channels to learn more about closing the "Confidence Gap" for women entrepreneurs.

BOTOX® COSMETIC IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.

Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms including: loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

BOTOX® Cosmetic dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow's feet lines, and/or forehead lines.

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of taking BOTOX® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported. They include: itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint.

Do not receive BOTOX® Cosmetic if you: are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX® Cosmetic (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc® (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport® (abobotulinumtoxinA), or Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA); have a skin infection at the planned injection site.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing from typical doses of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including: plans to have surgery; had surgery on your face; have trouble raising your eyebrows; drooping eyelids; any other abnormal facial change; are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby); are breast-feeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX® Cosmetic in the past.

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc®, Dysport®, or Xeomin® in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic include: dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; and eye problems: double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids and eyebrows, swelling of your eyelids and dry eyes.

APPROVED USES

BOTOX® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines, and frown lines between the eyebrows in adults.

For more information refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor.

To report a side effect, please call Allergan at 1-800-678-1605.

Please see BOTOX® Cosmetic full Product Information including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit AllerganAesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About IFundWomen

IFundWomen is the go-to funding marketplace for entrepreneurs, with a mission to close the money gap for women-owned businesses through its proprietary mix of capital, coaching, and connections. Since its founding, IFundWomen has empowered its members to raise $278M in early-stage capital and to create 55,000 new jobs, helping fuel the small businesses economy. IFundWomen's marketplace offers its members multiple access points to capital, including crowdfunding, enterprise-brokered grants, collateral-free loans, and the best funding of all – revenue, through its newest product, IFundWomen ServicesX, a marketplace connecting independent business services experts to customers. To learn more about IFundWomen, please visit www.ifundwomen.com. Follow @ifundwomen on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

Help Close the

BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) in Partnership With IFundWomen (PRNewswire)

