WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ugreen, a global leader in charging accessories, has partnered with Navitas Semiconductor, the industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits (ICs), to announce the release of the world's first 5-port 300W GaN desktop charger – the Ugreen Nexode 300W Desktop Charger.

Ugreen Introduces World's First 5-Port 300W GaNFast Desktop Charger (PRNewswire)

"Navitas has been working closely with UGREEN for a long time, it is our relentless pursuit of innovation that continues to refresh the milestone of fast charging," said Charles Zha, Vice President and General Manager of Navitas China. "This first 300W GaN desktop charger based on LLC structure can realize such astonishing power density with such small size, which once again propelled the revolution of GaN fast charging."

Evan Li, Vice President of Ugreen said, "We are thrilled to introduce the world's first 5-port 300W GaN desktop charger. This high-powered charger incorporates Navitas's GaNFast™ chip and Ugreen's product design innovation, representing a significant breakthrough in fast charging technology. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Navitas and continuing to provide consumers with safer and more efficient charging experiences."

A new addition to the Ugreen Nexode series, the Ugreen Nexode 300W Desktop Charger is a high-power device that can fast charge five devices simultaneously, with four USB-C ports and one USB-A port. The single port output can deliver up to a maximum of 140W, powerful enough to charge a 16" MacBook Pro from 0 to 56% in just 30 minutes. This makes it the perfect solution for rapidly charging laptops, tablets, phones, and more.

The charger supports PD 3.1 and QC3.0, along with other fast charging protocols including PD/QC/SCP/FCA/AFC, ensuring hyper-fast charging. Safety is a top priority with the charger. It features a built-in smart Thermal Guard™ system that monitors temperature changes in real-time, taking 6000 temperature readings each minute to protect connected devices from overheating, overcharging, and excessive current.

Encased in a robust, fire-resistant, and flame-retardant PVC shell, the Ugreen Nexode 300W Desktop Charger offers enhanced protection against fire hazards, as well as resistance to bumps and drops. This charger is not just a potent charging solution, but also an environmentally friendly choice. It can significantly reduce carbon emissions by up to 30 percent, potentially eliminating an estimated 2.0 Gtons of CO2 by 2050, according to data from Navitas.

Pricing and Availability

Ugreen Nexode 300W desktop charger is available for purchase starting today, September 5th, for $269 in the U.S. on Amazon.com, and Ugreen.com. The recommended retail price for Amazon UK is £269.99, and €269.99 on Amazon EU.

About Nexode Chargers:

The Nexode series are high-end chargers that offer better heat dissipation, smaller size, and lower energy consumption, among other high-quality features. Learn more on Amazon.

About Ugreen:

Established in 2012, Ugreen specializes in providing distinguished accessories and digital solutions for global consumers. Ugreen has steadily grown into a trustworthy brand with over 40 million users worldwide, providing products ranging from charging devices, phone and computer accessories, to home and automobile accessories. For more information please visit www.ugreen.com.

About Navitas:

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. For more information, please visit www.navitassemi.com

