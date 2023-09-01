usmile Revolutionizes Oral Care with the Launch of Y10 Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush in the United States

Smart Screen, Responsive Brushing, and Smart Gum Care - The Future of Dental Hygiene

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- usmile, the oral care brand with the largest market share in Asia, proudly introduces its latest groundbreaking innovation to the American market - the Y10 Pro sonic electric toothbrush.

Committed to enhancing oral health on a global scale, usmile's revolutionary Y10 Pro offers a comprehensive digital oral hygiene experience.

Built on a foundation of professional dental expertise, the Y10 Pro features an iconic Smart Screen that includes a 24/7 plaque reminder and real-time brushing tracking, in addition to the innovative Responsive Brushing and an industry-leading 6-month runtime. The Y10 Pro enhances brushing efficiency by up to 440%, ensuring optimal protection for teeth, enamel, and gums—whenever and wherever.

With an impressive global user base exceeding 50 million and over 20,000 usmile products sold daily, usmile's dedication to innovation takes a leap forward with the introduction of the Y10 Pro, set to debut in the United States on September 1st.

usmile Y10 Pro Smart Electric Toothbrush (PRNewswire)

Stay on track. Brush like a pro.

The Smart Screen on the Y10 Pro serves as a constant companion, offering continuous 24/7 plaque reminders, a dynamic oral map, and a 2-minute timer that guides the user to missed areas for a thorough clean. Each corner and crevice receives the attention it deserves, guaranteeing the enduring health of teeth, enamel, and gums.

Dental brushing done automatically.

Responsive Brushing of the Y10 Pro recognizes different tooth surfaces, adapting by applying the bass brushing technique to achieve the best brushing results possible. This feature is enabled by a built-in 6-axis Gyroscope sensor and an intelligent position recognition algorithm, enhancing brushing efficiency by up to 440%. This ensures effective plaque removal and a brighter smile.

Alongside the built-in pressure sensor that signals overpressure with an indicator on the back of the brush, the innovative 'Air Cushion' brush head is designed to minimize residual impact on the gums, ensuring optimal gum care during the daily brushing routine.

Uninterrupted use for half a year.

The usmile Y10 Pro offers an impressive 180 days of battery life on a single charge, in addition to the convenience of a Type-C charging port for easy charging on trips. With its IPX8 Waterproof rating and splash prevention feature, it becomes the perfect companion for hassle-free and worry-free oral care routines.

usmile, we'll do the rest!

To Purchase the Y10 Pro, visit

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CBTZG9F6

https://www.usmile.com/electrictoothbrush/newinfo.html?id=14

Contact

usmile official website

https://www.usmile.com

Customer Service

service@usmile.com

Facebook @usmileglobal

Tik Tok @usmile.global

Instagram @usmile_global

Youtube @usmileglobal

About usmile:

usmile is a pioneering force in the oral care industry, dedicated to enhancing oral health worldwide. With a track record of innovation and a commitment to quality, usmile has become a trusted name among consumers seeking top-tier oral care solutions. The introduction of the Y10 Pro marks yet another milestone in usmile's journey to revolutionize the way we care for our smiles.

