Zylox-Tonbridge's ZENFlow Tiger™ LD PTA Dilatation Catheter Receives ANVISA Marketing Approval

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (2190.HK, hereinafter referred to as "Zylox-Tonbridge" or the "Company") announced that its ZENFlow Tiger™ LD PTA Dilatation Catheter (hereinafter referred to as "ZENFlow Tiger™"), a product independently developed by the Company, has received marketing approval from ANVISA. The Company expects the launch of this newly approved product to provide a solid start to its business development in the South American market.

ZENFlow Tiger™ has several outstanding features. Its braided delivery shaft provides outstanding pushability and kink resistance, while the low-temperature molding technology ensures excellent non-compliance. With its unique tapered tip and short shoulder design, ZENFlow Tiger™ can facilitate access through complex lesions and maximize protection of normal blood vessels. Additionally, a coaxial catheter shaft design allows ZENFlow Tiger™ to inflate and deflate rapidly, and it is available in a wide range of sizes for different clinical needs.

The Company also expects ZENFlow Tiger™ to show advantages in the treatment of various vascular diseases, such as iliac vein compression syndrome, Budd-Chiari syndrome, and other peripheral vascular occlusions. When this product is properly used in combination with mechanical thrombectomy devices and peripheral stents, the Company expects to see better treatment efficacy.

Driven by an aging population with greater awareness of treatment options, and the development of interventional technology, the peripheral vascular interventional devices market has continued to grow rapidly in recent years. By introducing ZENFlow Tiger™ into the Brazilian market, the Company expects to provide high-quality products and comprehensive solutions to local patients, and to continue to grow and succeed in its international business.

In 2023, Zylox-Tonbridge has made great progress in overseas markets. The Company generated a revenue of 6.23 million yuan, representing a YOY increase of 128.7% during the first half of this year. As of the end of June, the Company's products have been successfully commercialized in several developed overseas markets. Leveraging its strong R&D capabilities and advanced manufacturing platforms, the Company also provided OEM services to local brands in some emerging markets.

Looking forward, Zylox-Tonbridge plans to continue investing in the international markets, providing patients worldwide with more innovative medical device products and solutions.

Zylox-Tonbridge is one of the leading players in the neuro- and peripheral-vascular interventional medical device market in China. The Company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

As an integrated medical device company supported by our in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities, proprietary technological platforms, and commercialization capabilities, we strive to provide patients with high-quality and affordable medical devices and services, so that everyone has access to the high-quality life brought by advanced medical technology.

