Crown Capital & Goldratt Consulting Launch a Co-Investment Activity

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Capital Investments, LLC (Crown Capital) and Goldratt Consulting North America (Goldratt Consulting) collaborate to co-invest in opportunities for enhancing companies' growth and valuation based on operational excellence in production, engineering, and supply chain.

"We are excited to collaborate with Chris Graham, the visionary Founder of Crown Capital, in harnessing Theory of Constraints capabilities to expedite growth." Rami Goldratt, Goldratt Consulting CEO.

"Goldratt expertise blends seamlessly with the capabilities and vision of Crown Capital. It presents an opportunity to collaborate with the global leader in Theory of Constraints operations optimization." Chris Graham, Crown Capital Founder and CEO.

Crown Capital stands alone in private equity with its data-centric thesis. Crown Capital's commitment to fostering enterprises that serve as community cornerstones is unwavering. Through enduring partnerships, Crown Capital expedites growth, leveraging its time-tested, results-driven methodology to unlock business potential. Established in 2015 by Christopher T. Graham, Esq., Crown Capital finds its home in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, please visit www.crown-inv.com.

