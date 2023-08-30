The Jason Foundation, Inc. Recognizes September as Suicide Prevention Month

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI), a nationally recognized leader in youth and young adult suicide awareness and prevention, proudly recognizes and supports September as National Suicide Prevention Month. Throughout the month, individuals and organizations around the country highlight the problem of suicide and advocate its prevention.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released provisional data showing the number of suicide deaths increased 2.6% from 2021 to 2022. There were more than 49,000 suicide deaths in the United States in 2022. In 2021, suicide was the second leading cause of death for middle and high school-aged youth (12 – 18). The CDC also released survey data in February that monitors priority health risk behaviors that contribute to the leading causes of death, disability, and social problems among youth in the country. Below are highlights from the high school questionnaire focused on mental health from the report.

More than half of all high school females (57%) reported that they felt so sad or hopeless almost every day for at least two weeks in a row that they stopped doing their usual activities.

Almost 1 in 4 (22%) reported seriously considering suicide in the past year.

1 in 10 high school youth attempted suicide one or more times within 12 months of the survey.

Talking about suicide and suicidal ideation can spur meaningful conversations about mental health and potentially save lives. Suicide Prevention Month is a time to remember those affected by suicide, raise awareness, and focus on prevention efforts. Reach out to those who have been personally affected by suicide and connect those struggling with suicidal thoughts to professional counselors and treatment services for assistance.

The Jason Foundation offers many different ideas on how you can become involved. To find more information, visit their website and look for the "How to Get Involved" tab. A special section exists for Suicide Prevention Month.

About the Organization

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the "silent epidemic" of youth and young adult suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents, and other community groups. Since their inception, The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, family, or community for use of their programs or materials. For more information or to find the closest JFI Affiliate Office, visit their website. www.jasonfoundation.com

