Vrtly Launches Upgraded Practice Portal; Incorporates New Features for Point-of-Care Advertising.

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- vrtly, the leading digital point-of-care (POC) marketing company in the aesthetics industry, continues to deliver solutions for aesthetic medicine providers, brands, and consumers with the deployment of its upgraded Practice Portal.

Today's upgrade comes after a rebrand from Friend Media to vrtly and a transition from SaaS to an advertising company.

Today's Practice Portal upgrade, now live on my.vrtly.ai, allows practices to control the content that plays on their in-office screens and introduces new flexibility for managing multi-screen offices.

vrtly's latest release incorporates valuable feedback from aesthetic medical practices to ensure they have ultimate control over their in-practice advertising in their clinics (US Patent ID: 6038.001US1). Some of the latest enhancements available on the vrtly Practice Portal include:

Customized Screen and Room Management (Spaces): The debut of vrtly Spaces improves the management of multiple screens, allowing practices to establish a hierarchy within the system and manage each screen independently.

Elimination of Playlists (Content Feed): Three new features eliminate the need for practices to manage manual playlists. 1) The ability to direct specific content per screen 2) The option to opt-out of brand content and 3) The ability to tag custom content with a brand.

Streamlined Onboarding: A new simplified onboarding process for new customers allows verified users to order up to two free vrtSticks during the initial onboarding, provides set-up suggestions based on the characteristics of their practices, and cuts down set-up time by introducing a "Get Started" guide.

"We're thrilled to introduce our upgraded Practice Portal, which represents our commitment to empowering aesthetic practices with the tools they need to succeed in the industry's competitive and evolving landscape," said Joe Schooler, Chief Product Officer at vrtly. "With these new enhancements, practices gain unprecedented control over their marketing content, allowing them to curate a personalized experience for their patients while strengthening partnerships with leading brands. Our goal is to revolutionize healthcare marketing by creating a seamless ecosystem where practices, brands, and consumers can thrive together."

vrtly continues to distinguish itself as the leading digital Point-Of-Care solution in aesthetics by seamlessly integrating practices, brands, and consumers, pioneering the evolution of the medical marketing landscape.

Today's Practice Portal update also comes on the heels of a corporate-wide rebrand from Friend Media to vrtly, representing the transition from a SaaS offering to an advertising company and the ambition to build the best point-of-care advertising platform for aesthetics and beyond.

To learn more about vrtly and the technical details behind these updates, please visit https://vrtly.ai.

About vrtly, Inc.

vrtly is an HDMI streaming media stick and on-demand platform that allows aesthetic practices to easily customize the content on in-practice screens with popular videos from aesthetic brands, custom videos from their practice, or even lifestyle content. As the leading digital point-of-care (POC) solution in medical aesthetics, vrtly elevates the patient experience and enables targeted advertising and content flexibility. Nothing gets closer to patients before their treatment decision than this engaging and elevated point-of-care experience from vrtly. For more information, visit www.vrtly.ai.

