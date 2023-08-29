Trolli® Parachutes into the World of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS to Invite Gamers Everywhere to Join the Sour Brite Squad

The new collaboration features collectable candy packs, free in-game content and a real-life scavenger hunt in search of the iconic PUBG crates during PAX West

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the Sour Brite Squad! Trolli®, the gummi brand known for its sour neon 'brite' worm shapes and rule-bending personality, is pushing the boundaries of gaming by inviting gamers everywhere to join the ranks of their fan collective, the Sour Brite Squad as they partner with the multiplayer battle royale game PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS.

Now through December 2023, gamers can get their hands on the collectable Trolli x PUBG packs that feature iconic PUBG characters at retailers nationwide. The collaboration features four limited-edition packs that offer fans exclusive in-game content, including four Trolli character skins featuring the unmistakable image of the sour neon Trolli worms. Beginning September 1, fans can score the free Trolli character skins with every purchase and join Trolli's growing 'Sour Brite Squad' that includes all players whose in-game character dons the unexpected, bright neon battle-ready outfit.

And that's not all. Trolli will shine its neon light even brighter as the brand joins gamers from across the country at PAX West, the largest video and tabletop gaming convention in the U.S., hosted Sept. 1-4 at the Seattle Convention Center in Seattle. YouTube personality and gamer with over 5 million subscribers, Hew Moran, will also be on-site with Trolli creating content and engaging fans to get them excited about the exclusive Trolli x PUBG skins.

Attendees will have the opportunity to be among the first to score in-game content by participating in an unexpected yet thrilling real-life scavenger hunt, searching Seattle for life-sized, Trolli-themed versions of the iconic PUBG crates. Designed and built by international street artist, Kai, the six-foot tall crates will be placed at key locations at PAX West and surrounding areas of downtown Seattle. As an artist, Kai is best known for his single-frame storytelling, signature character 'Imaginary Friend (IF)' and his use of unique media and innovative wooden-frame packaging around major pieces. Each of the four crates will feature a scannable QR code that will unlock unique, free Trolli in-game skins, encouraging gamers to join the Trolli Sour Brite Squad. Gamers can pick up physical maps with the locations of the four crates in the lobby of PAX West.

"More than 50 percent of Trolli consumers identify as avid gamers, so we know that our Trolli brand is closely connected to the culture," said Hope Hruska, Brand Manager for Trolli. "We're always looking for unexpected ways to show up for the gaming community which is why we're excited to merge Trolli's neon brite world with PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and bring to life iconic elements of the game that gamers have never seen before."

The limited-edition Trolli x PUBG candy packs are available in retail stores nationwide now in an assortment of Trolli varieties, including Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers, Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers Very Berry, Trolli Sour Bursting Crawlers and Trolli Sour Duo Crawlers in 4.25, 5, 6.3 and 7.2-ounce packs.

For more details and promotion terms, visit trolli.com/PUBG.

