Shapiro+Raj Promotes Chelsey Merker to Senior Vice President, Strategy + Research Excellence

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapiro+Raj, the largest minority-owned insights consultancy in North America, is pleased to announce the promotion of Chelsey Merker to the role of Senior Vice President, leading the company's Strategy and Research Excellence teams. Chelsey's ability to unearth future-forward insights that drive impactful results has made her an invaluable leader at the firm.

In her previous role as Vice President, Strategy, Chelsey exhibited exceptional leadership, fostering a collaborative environment that fueled creativity and propelled the team to new heights. Her unique strategic point of view has consistently helped clients see and feel the opportunities revealed by the insights, thus helping businesses navigate complex challenges. Chelsey and her team have played a pivotal role in helping Shapiro+Raj earn the title of #1 Strategic Consultancy from GRIT.

In her new role, Chelsey will continue to elevate the critical inspiration and activation capabilities of Shapiro+Raj. Armed with the passionate belief that often insight alone is not enough, Chelsey's charge will be developing a strategy, facilitation and activation discipline that truly empowers clients to move from insight to inspiration to outcomes.

"As we continue to help our clients shape, not just respond to the future, Chelsey's promotion and increased responsibilities, is a natural progression," said Zain Raj, Chairman + CEO of Shapiro+Raj. "Her relentless commitment to excellence and her ability to translate data into insights that inspire powerful ideas is core to our consultancy platform."

"I am truly honored and excited to lead the Strategy + Research Excellence team at Shapiro+Raj," said Chelsey Merker. "I honestly love seeing clients have that light-bulb moment, where the opportunity becomes crystal clear, and they're energized to act. So, leading a team that will help all our clients achieve that through method excellence and inspirational strategy is a delight."

As Senior Vice President, Chelsey Merker will be at the forefront of shaping Shapiro+Raj's strategic direction, contributing to the firm's ongoing success and growth. In this role, she will be an influential member of the company's Senior Leadership Team.

About Shapiro+Raj

Shapiro+Raj is the seventh-largest independent insights and inspiration company in North America. Our mission is to generate Future-Forward Insights for our Fortune 500 clients that help them shape the future of their business and brands. We have been recognized as the top-25 most innovative research companies five-years in a row and the #1 strategic consultancy by GRIT. The company is a Nationally Certified Minority Business Enterprise. Headquartered in Chicago, the firm has offices in New York, and Pune, India.

