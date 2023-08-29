Selective to Present at the 2023 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGI) announced today that executives John J. Marchioni, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark A. Wilcox, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2023 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 12:50 p.m. ET. Investors can listen live to Selective's presentation or access a recording by visiting the Investors page of www.Selective.com through October 6, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Selective Insurance Group, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGI) is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A+" (Superior) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including listing in Forbes Best Midsize Employers in 2023 and certification as a Great Place to Work® in 2023 for the fourth consecutive year. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Selective Insurance Group, Inc.