JanOne Earns US Patent for the Use of its Novel Formulation of Low-Dose Naltrexone, Jan123, to Treat Chronic Pain

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JanOne (Nasdaq: JAN), the visionary biotech company dedicated to discovering non-addictive treatments for pain, as well as causes of pain, has earned a US patent for its innovative formulation of low-dose naltrexone, Jan123, for treating pain.

The Broad Patent Coverage is a Major Milestone for the Commercial Success of Jan123

Jan123 is being developed to treat complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), a rare and often life-altering condition characterized by severe pain and hypersensitivity to touch. Tony Isaac, JanOne's CEO, said that the broad language of the new patent—covering methods of using our formulation of low-dose naltrexone to treat chronic pain — provides robust and broad coverage and protection, and lengthens the timeline for sales significantly.

"Today, patients with complex regional pain syndrome must resort to long-term opioid and narcotics for relief," Isaac said. "If Jan123 is approved, sufferers of CRPS will finally have proven, non-addictive relief."

Low-dose naltrexone has been shown in multiple studies and case reports to provide symptom relief in patients who suffer from CPRS, an orphan disease with no current FDA approved treatments. "This allowance from the US Patent Office speaks to the novelty of our approach, as well as the inventive spirit of JanOne's scientific team," said Dr. Tony Giordano, the company's Chief Scientific Officer. "Our low-dose naltrexone has the potential to help patients who are suffering from CRPS, and we look forward to testing it in large-scale human trials."

Dr. Amol Soin, the inventor of Jan123 and its novel uses, expressed great satisfaction with the US Patent Office's action. "This patent will allow us to help many patients who struggle with CRPS and is a validation of years of hard work by our team."

In citing features of the drug's formulation, the new patent explains Jan123's mechanism of action, including that "it increases endogenous enkephalins and endorphins which are the body's natural pain killers," resulting in a decrease in patient pain.

The full benefits of Jan123 may not yet to be known, but as stated in the patent: "Not only does low-dose naltrexone treat the pain symptom of CRPS, but it can also treat the disease process and disease cascades… It may actually treat the underlying disease state, which would be extremely beneficial to the patient."

"All in all," CEO Isaac concluded, "this patent approval is an important milestone in our company's brief history—and a welcome confirmation of our strategic vision."

About JanOne Inc.

JanOne is a unique Nasdaq-listed company offering innovative, actionable solutions intended to help end the opioid crisis. JanOne is dedicated to funding resources toward innovation, technology, and education to find a key resolution to the national opioid epidemic, which is one of the deadliest and most widespread in the nation's history. Its drugs in the clinical trial pipeline have shown promise for their innovative targeting of the causes of pain as a strategic option for physicians averse to exposing patients to addictive opioids.

