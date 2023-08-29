EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Partners with Zayo to Bring Dark Fiber Connectivity to Its 72MW Silicon Valley Campus

Zayo to provide scalable, low-latency connectivity for EdgeCore customers

DENVER, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure , a wholesale data center developer, owner and operator, today announced its partnership with Zayo , a leading global communications infrastructure provider, to connect EdgeCore's Silicon Valley data center campus in Santa Clara, CA to Zayo's global network, providing customers with resilient, diverse routes for current use and future expansion.

"We are pleased to bring Zayo on-net in our Silicon Valley data centers," said Clint Heiden, Chief Commercial Officer, EdgeCore. "The scale of EdgeCore's campus is made more valuable for customers with the addition of Zayo's future-proofed network and global reach."

Through Zayo's expansive, Tier-1 fiber network—including over 200 IP points of presence (PoPs) across the United States—customers at EdgeCore's Silicon Valley campus will have access to fast, diverse, and reliable connectivity with guaranteed bandwidth to support their business needs. Zayo's future-ready network infrastructure accommodates EdgeCore customers' evolving needs for scale, rapid deployment of additional bandwidth, cloud connectivity, customer end-point connectivity, and more.

"Zayo is excited to be a part of EdgeCore's expansion and provide the connectivity their customers need to be successful in today's digital business era," said Derek Gillespie, Chief Sales Officer, Enterprise at Zayo. "As customer bandwidth demands increase with the rapid growth of technologies like AI, partnerships like this will be hugely important in providing the supporting infrastructure. We look forward to staying at the forefront of this trend and continuing to connect what's next with EdgeCore."

In January, EdgeCore announced the groundbreaking of its Silicon Valley data center campus. Upon completion, the LEED-designed campus will support 72 MW of critical load across 540,000 square feet of space. In April, EdgeCore also announced the expansion of its Phoenix data center campus in Mesa, Arizona, for which Zayo also provides connectivity. Both companies look forward to building on their partnership in future EdgeCore markets.

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure serves the world's largest cloud, internet, and technology companies with both ready-for-occupancy and build-to-suit data center capacity supported by best-in-class service-delivery capabilities. Privately held and supported by committed equity to fund an initial aggregate amount of over USD $4 billion in development, EdgeCore supports customer requirements by proactively investing in land, power, and vertical development in key data center locations, with buildings that highlight density engineering and meet key performance specifications, safety metrics, and sustainability objectives. EdgeCore has four markets with power and shovel ready campuses, operational data center buildings, and the ability to expand investment into new markets. For more information, please visit edgecore.com .

For more than 15 years, Zayo has empowered some of the world's largest and most innovative companies to connect what's next for their business. Zayo's future-ready network spans over 16.5 million fiber miles and 141,000 route miles. Zayo's tailored connectivity and edge solutions enable carriers, cloud providers, data centers, schools, and enterprises to deliver exceptional experiences, from core to cloud to edge. Discover how Zayo connects what's next at www.zayo.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

