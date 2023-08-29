CHICAGO-BASED OXFORD CAPITAL GROUP, LLC INVESTS IN DOWNTOWN SAN FRANCISCO, DEBUTING FOUR NEW REPOSITIONED HOTELS THIS FALL

Bringing modern hospitality to the city's Lower Nob Hill and SoMa neighborhoods, Oxford adds Hotel Julian, SoMa House, Hotel Garrett, and Hotel Fiona to their Bay Area portfolio, welcoming guests starting in September and October

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating post-pandemic revival and improving vibrancy in San Francisco, Chicago-based Oxford Capital Group, LLC announces the debut of four rebranded hotels: Hotel Julian San Francisco (formerly Hotel Vertigo, and originally Empire Hotel), SoMa House (formerly Americania Hotel), Hotel Garrett (formerly Good Hotel), and Hotel Fiona (formerly Carriage Inn), now accepting reservations starting in mid-September and October with introductory pricing. In the Bay Area, Oxford currently owns and operates Hotel Griffon on the Embarcadero, Inn at Union Square and King George Hotel in Union Square, Creekside Inn in Palo Alto, as well as Hotel Los Gatos. Oxford Capital Group's wholly owned affiliate, Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC, will continue to manage these properties post reopening.

"We are sanguine about the long-term prospects of downtown San Francisco, which has proven resilient over a number of economic cycles and challenges," says Sarang Peruri, Chief Operating Officer of Oxford Capital Group, LLC and Partner of Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC. "By investing in these four properties as well as coming off recent comprehensive refreshes of Hotel Griffon and Hotel Los Gatos, our local portfolio of nine hotels is poised to differentiate itself and attract new customers."

With these developments, Oxford has proven its commitment to rebuilding and enhancing the surrounding community—and in particular the SoMa neighborhood—as it fell victim to homelessness and crime during the pandemic. After being utilized by the city for nearly three years as some of the first hotels in the city to provide quarantine facilities during COVID, in close partnership with city officials, including District Supervisor Matt Dorsey, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, San Francisco Police Department Captain Luke Martin, and Mayor London Breed, these properties are poised to reopen, bringing modern design, refreshed hospitality, high touch service, and guest-driven amenities for business, leisure and convention travelers.

"As we expand our West Coast presence, we are proud to bring Oxford's commitment to compelling design, quality service, and enjoyable and safe community-driven experiences to these new properties," shares George Jordan, President of Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC. "SoMa will soon have new, vibrant public spaces and food & beverage experiences for locals and visitors to enjoy; somewhat of a 'living room' for the neighborhood."

In late 2022, Oxford began its efforts in refreshing and repositioning the properties. The initial focus was the guestrooms and lobby areas to allow for a soft reopening. Later this year and early next year, Oxford will debut additional guestrooms (adding nine rooms at SoMa House and four rooms at Hotel Garrett) and multiple new food and beverage facilities described below.

"On behalf of the City of San Francisco, I proudly welcome this bold investment in the South of Market neighborhood, and am eager to see the vibrancy, excitement, and visitation these new hotels will bring to the community and city at large," shares San Francisco Mayor London Breed. "Oxford's efforts here are an example of the kind of strong commitment that shows people are betting on San Francisco and that our future is bright. We have been, and look forward to continuing work alongside Oxford to make sure these properties are successful and the surrounding neighborhood is welcoming and safe for visitors, workers, and residents."

Hotel Julian San Francisco - Located in Lower Nob Hill, Hotel Julian–named after the patron saint of hospitality–is finishing a multi-million-dollar refresh, featuring a combination of sophistication and playfulness with its 107 refreshed guestrooms and the introduction of a two-story, indoor-outdoor wine bar called Carlotta's (opening in early 2024), whose name dates to the Alfred Hitchcock film "Vertigo" that was filmed at the property in the 1950s. Hotel Julian features hard flooring, new central air conditioning, new furniture and refreshed bathrooms across the guestrooms and a reconfigured two-story arrival lobby.



SoMa House - SoMa House is finishing a multi-million-dollar refresh across 152 guestrooms (adding nine guestrooms), and a new sports-themed gastropub concept "SoMA Social" (opening in early 2024). The refresh combines playful design with traditional historic elements, with amenities including a fitness center, heated outdoor pool, and an expansive courtyard space with new water feature. The guestroom refresh includes hard flooring, new furniture, refreshed bathrooms, and improved air conditioning system. The property is also currently designing a new indoor-outdoor rooftop venue boasting unobstructed views of the city skyline that would be operated in conjunction with SoMa Social.



Hotel Garrett - Hotel Garrett's multi-million-dollar refresh blends modern elegance with rich architectural history, and features hard flooring, improved air conditioning system, new furniture, and refreshed bathrooms across 121 guestrooms (adding four guestrooms), along with an expanded and reconfigured lobby. Hotel Garrett houses a 4,200 square foot restaurant space with an open kitchen, two private dining areas, and full-service bar, and is currently evaluating prospective tenants to relaunch this venue in 2024.



Hotel Fiona - The refreshed, historic 48-key boutique hotel property with Victorian flare features hard flooring, new furniture, central air conditioning, and refreshed bathrooms across its guestrooms, and an updated arrival lobby.

For more information, please visit www.oxford-capital.com . Imagery can be viewed at this Dropbox link (credit: Oxford Capital Group, LLC).

ABOUT OXFORD CAPITAL GROUP, LLC AND OXFORD HOTELS & RESORTS, LLC

Oxford Capital Group, LLC is an award-winning international real estate investment, development, and management firm that focuses on large-scale acquisitions, developments, redevelopments, and operationally-intensive real estate. Oxford, its affiliates, and principals have been involved in over $3 billion of real estate and private equity investments, with a primary focus on hospitality (15,000+ hotel rooms); hospitality anchored mixed use projects including multi-family (1,000+ units); senior housing (3,000+ units); urban retail; and parking. Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC is its wholly owned hotel management affiliate, which specializes in operating, managing, and branding distinctive, high design luxury lifestyle hotels, and food & beverage venues. Its growing national portfolio of luxury lifestyle hotels and brands include Audrey, Cass, Felix, Godfrey, Griffon, Julian, King George, Le Méridien Essex Chicago, LondonHouse, Los Gatos, Porter, Thompson (Chicago), Versey, and Vertigo. It also has a growing collection of restaurants, rooftops, bars and pool-centric food & beverage venues. These include About Last Knife (ALK), I|O Rooftop, LH Rooftop, Ruka, Spa Boutique, SX Sky Bar, and WTR. Oxford Living, LLC is its senior housing investment and management platform. Oxford Residential, LLC is its multi-family development affiliate.

