Carhartt Honors Longstanding History by Portraying Generational Legacies in New Brand Campaign

DEARBORN, Mich., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1889, Carhartt has worked tirelessly to innovate durable gear for generations of hardworking people who "get the job done." Behind every triple stitch and every patch, the bare hands and know-how of the nation's hardest workers have conquered new frontiers, connected continents and accomplished countless milestones generation after generation. To celebrate those milestones, and the new ones to come, Carhartt is launching a new brand campaign that celebrates 135 years of hard work, while inspiring the next generation to make their own history.

"History In The Making" encourages hardworking people to write their own history and leave a meaningful legacy. The :30 spot – which follows traditional and next frontier occupations including turbine operators, deck hands, construction workers, ranchers and urban farmers – pays homage to the legacies built in Carhartt gear over the years, while underscoring the company's pursuit of helping people forge their legacy as the world evolves. Using juxtaposed historic-sounding audio and modern video to incorporate the old with the new, the multi-channel campaign intertwines the heritage, history and enduring value of Carhartt with the hardworking people who make history every day.

"Every day is a new opportunity to make history and leave a positive, lasting impact for those around us, our communities and the world," said Susan Hennike, chief brand officer at Carhartt. "Every time you put on Carhartt gear, you don't just wear history, you make it. Our mission is to serve hardworking people and give them the gear and confidence needed to leave a legacy that transcends generations. Every fade, tear and scuff sheds light on these legacies built. As we enter our next chapter, we are excited to serve and protect people as they leave lasting legacies for another century and beyond."

Fittingly, the "History in the Making" spot also nods to Carhartt's own history and how the company's longstanding values have shaped what it is today. While that core mission hasn't changed, the world has, requiring ongoing evolution and innovation of iconic Carhartt styles to meet the needs of future generations. Featured in the spot, Carhartt has highlighted its iconic outerwear, including the all-new Super Dux jacket and Montana collection, durable pants and women's gear – further emphasizing the company's commitment to making gear that's comfortable, adaptable to all environments, provides great fit and is built to last.

In addition to running on Carhartt's website and social media channels, video creative in :15, :30 and :60 second spots from the new "History In The Making" campaign will run across digital platforms and air on connected and streaming TV channels.

Additionally, Carhartt will highlight its own "History in the Making" with the Putting on the Gloves social media video series scheduled to debut in the coming weeks. Each video will focus on one of the most iconic items kept in the company's Vault, giving viewers an exclusive look at heritage gear that has served and protected hardworking people throughout Carhartt's history.

