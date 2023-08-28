Top Minds in Artificial Intelligence and Energy Come to New York for Transition-AI

In-person event features speakers from Avangrid, AES, National Grid, Microsoft, Oracle, GE Digital, Fluence, and more.

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Script Media , a B2B media and market intelligence firm, announces Transition-AI: New York, on October 19, 2023 . This in-person event brings together top experts using artificial intelligence (AI) in the transition to a net-zero energy future, with a specific focus on AI for renewable energy development, utility operations, and grid optimization.

The emergence of AI is already having an enormous impact on creativity, corporate structures, and economic productivity – and on the engine that drives our economy: energy. Transition AI: New York asks – how can we use it in the right way? The event will be held Thursday, October 19, 8am - 6pm EDT, at Convene Midtown West, 117 West 46th Street New York, NY 10036.

Confirmed speakers for Transition-AI: New York include:

● Raiford Smith, Chief Utility Innovation Officer, AES

● Carlos Nouel, VP of Transformation Programs, National Grid

● Hanna Grene, Global Operations and GTM Leader for Energy at Microsoft

● Mark Waclawiak, Senior Manager, Operational Performance, Avangrid

● Daniel Hynum, Senior Product Manager, GE Digital

● Puneeth Kalavase, VP of Data Science and Engineering, Fluence

● Paul McDonald, Senior Director, Opower Product and Strategy, Oracle Energy & Water

● Chris Streeter, Chief Information and Risk Officer, Convergent Energy and Power

● Katie McClain, Partner and COO, Energize Capital

● Dr. Lauren Kuntz, CEO and Co-Founder, Gaiascope, Inc.

● Apoorv Bhargava: CEO and Co-Founder, WeaveGrid

● Dr. Kyri Baker, Assistant Professor, University of Colorado

● Sherry Huang, Group Product Marketing Manager, Aurora Solar

● Jae Beom Bae, Director of Platform Operations, Leap

● David Groarke, Managing Director, Indigo Advisory Group

● Sonam Kala, Senior Director, Product - Risk Operations, Urbint

● Astrid Atkinson, CEO and Co-Founder, Camus Energy

● Stephen Lacey, Co-Founder and Executive Editor, Post Script Media

Conference themes

● Deep dive conversations with leading AI thinkers.

● Real-world uses of AI for renewables development, resource forecasting, financial transactions, and grid optimization.

● Workshops and interactive technical discussions.

● Explorations of how organizations can integrate AI and build AI teams.

Building on the success of Transition-AI: Boston , Post Script Media is reconvening experts to discuss the role of autonomous technologies in the energy transition. The New York event will explore utility and industrial use cases, the role AI can play in furthering renewable project development and asset management, its impact on distributed energy resources (DER) integration and marketplaces, and other emerging applications that will shape and optimize our electricity system.

Attendees include leaders from utility, tech, startup, research, and other sectors working to define, discover, and convey the value AI brings to the energy industry. Previous attendees came from a wide range of leading companies, including Engie, National Grid, Tesla, Intel, Google, Schneider Electric, and Snowflake.

Past participants call Transition-AI "an excellent and engaging conference" that is "well curated and well facilitated."

"It's important to separate AI hype from reality, particularly how it will be used across the power system," said Scott Clavenna, CEO and co-founder of Post Script Media . "Our conference series is curated to fill knowledge gaps between those developing AI and those implementing it, and make it easier to understand where AI can create value in the energy market."

Tickets are on sale now. Early bird pricing ends on September 8.

About Transition-AI

Transition-AI is the leading B2B event for energy practitioners and artificial intelligence experts. The conference series brings together business leaders across the energy sector who are building AI teams, integrating AI into new products, and using AI to streamline operations. Excerpts from the June 2023 Transition-AI: Boston event are featured on The Carbon Copy .

About Post Script Media

Post Script Media , founded by Stephen Lacey and Scott Clavenna, is a B2B media and market intelligence firm devoted to enabling a faster transition to a net-zero economy. Its latest undertaking, Transition-AI , is focused on serving the climate tech community with a deep understanding of how digital solutions and AI will enable and accelerate the clean energy transition. Post Script's audio business produces award-winning podcasts in the energy and climate space, including The Carbon Copy, Catalyst with Shayle Kann, The Big Switch, Columbia Energy Exchange, Climavores, Hot Buttons, and Watt It Takes. Post Script Media is headquartered in Boston. Contact us at: events (at) transition-ai (dot) com.

