Mars Petcare and Hilton Celebrate International Dog Day with Complimentary Meal for Dogs Staying at Participating U.S. and Canada Pet-Friendly Hilton Hotels

Dog guests staying at Hilton's 5,000 pet-friendly properties will receive free CESAR Canine Cuisine on August 26

MCLEAN, Va. and FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate International Dog Day, Mars Petcare and Hilton have joined forces, so dogs staying at Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Embassy Suites by Hilton in the U.S. and in select Toronto area hotels will receive free CESAR® Canine Cuisine on Saturday, August 26 (while supplies last).

Mars Petcare, the world’s largest pet care company, and Global hospitality leader Hilton have joined forces to celebrate pets on International Dog Day. (PRNewswire)

International Dog Day or any day, shows dog owners are eager to travel with their furry friends. In fact, recent research1 by Hilton found that more than half of dog owners (56%) plan to travel with their pets in the next 3-9 months, and that 79% of pet parents are influenced by their pets when planning their travel destinations. That's why Hilton, with thousands of pet-friendly hotels, partnered with Mars Petcare to make travel with pets more welcoming and worry free.

"Travelers are eager to bring their pets on their vacations to create lasting memories with the whole family, and at Hilton, we pride ourselves on anticipating the needs of our pet-friendly travelers and providing them with reliable service and spacious accommodations to make their stay feel more like home," said Talene Staab, Brand Leader Home2 Suites by Hilton. "Through our collaboration with Mars Petcare, we're excited to celebrate International Dog Day and offer a complimentary meal to all dogs staying at our participating pet-friendly hotels."

Mars Petcare and Hilton are dedicated to providing an exceptional stay for pets and their parents, ensuring their comfort and happiness throughout the entire journey, from booking to check out. And by offering CESAR Canine Cuisine on International Dog Day – a holiday created by pet lifestyle expert Colleen Paige to celebrate all dogs – dog lovers and their pups can enjoy their travel experience together even more. CESAR Canine Cuisine is designed with shared moments in mind, offering a wide range of gourmet recipes in a variety of textures, intended to appeal to even the pickiest eaters. The CESAR brand, proudly part of the Mars family of brands, has always believed that the best life is shared between pets and their pet parents; providing pets with the meals and complements they love shows them the love they deserve – which can help make the most of a spontaneous travel adventure or celebration of International Dog Day.

"Mars Petcare and Hilton know that pet parents enjoy travel most when they're with their best friends, which is why we're dedicated to leading the way in pet-friendly travel across the U.S. and Canada," said Jean-Paul Jansen, Sr. Vice President of Marketing for Mars Petcare North America. "We're thrilled to celebrate International Dog Day by providing pet guests with a special meal courtesy of our CESAR brand to create a moment of joy for dogs and pet parents while they travel together."

Pet parents have access to unique amenities through the Mars Petcare and Hilton partnership that make traveling together seamless and give guests extra peace of mind. The Mars PET On-Demand service offers guests access to expert advice from the Mars Pet Expert Team (PET) during their stay, including guidance from behaviorists, nutritionists, vet techs, and other pet-friendly resources that meet Hilton pet guests' needs.

Additionally, Hilton Team Members at pet-friendly properties across the portfolio regularly provide guests with information on local pet-friendly offerings, including local dog parks, nearby 24-hour vets, pet stores and any pet-friendly restaurants in the area. Many hotels offer pet treats at the front desk, pet bowls for use during a stay, and waste bags.

To learn more about how Mars Petcare and Hilton are setting a new standard in pet-friendly travel, visit www.BetterCitiesforPets.com or stories.hilton.com.

About Mars Petcare

At Mars Petcare we have one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. Through comprehensive veterinary care, nutrition, breakthrough programs in diagnostics, wearable health monitoring, DNA testing and pet welfare we help pets in more than 130 countries. For decades we've supported research into the incredible science of human-animal interaction at the Waltham Petcare Science Institute where scientists discover important advances in pet health and wellness. Mars Petcare is part of Mars, Incorporated , a global, family-owned business with a focus on becoming Sustainable in a Generation . Follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 22 world-class brands comprising nearly 7,300 properties and more than 1.1 million rooms, in 123 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for six consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 165 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About CESAR ® Canine Cuisine

CESAR Canine Cuisine is a high-quality line of premium wet and dry dog food, as well as treats for small- to medium-sized dogs. The CESAR brand wants to transform mealtime into moments of shared joy by providing irresistible taste and unparalleled variety all dogs love. The CESAR brand offers a wide variety of irresistible wet food flavors through their classic tray offerings, including the HOME DELIGHTS™ line that features comfort food favorites. The SIMPLY CRAFTED™ range is designed to give dogs a simple and tasty meal complement, while WHOLESOME BOWLS™ meals are a healthy and culinary inspired meal or dry kibble topper. The brand also offers three flavors in their dry food line, plus a variety of gourmet soft dog treats. To learn more, visit www.cesar.com .

1Hilton partnered with Morning Consult to inform the Pet-Friendly Survey study. Morning Consult conducted an online survey among a sample of n=2,200 adults, n=1,445 of the adult sample self-identified as owning a pet, and n=1,029 of the self-identified pet owners self-identified as owning a dog and n=773 self-identified as owning a cat. The survey was conducted in May 2023.

Dogs staying at participating pet-friendly Hilton hotels in the U.S. and select Toronto area properties will receive free CESAR® Canine Cuisine on Saturday, August 26. (PRNewswire)

By offering CESAR Canine Cuisine dog owners and their pups can enjoy their travel experience together even more. (PRNewswire)

Mars Petcare: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS (PRNewsfoto/Mars Petcare) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mars Petcare