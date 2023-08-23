Exploring the World of OpenRock with OpenRock Pro, Redefining Your Experience of Music and Sports

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenRock, a leading audio innovation company, takes pride in introducing the OpenRock Pro Open-Ear Air Conduction Sport Earbuds, a revolutionary product that redefines your music and sports experience. Combining superior sound quality, comfort, and safety, the OpenRock Pro is designed to cater to the needs of every sports enthusiast.

OpenRock Pro Open-Ear Air Conduction Sport Earbuds In 3 Colors (PRNewswire)

Elevate Your Music Experience with OpenRock Pro: Rock Your World

As a trailblazer in the audio industry, OneOdio is committed to delivering top-notch audio products. As a subsidiary brand of OneOdio, OpenRock offers a more immersive and safer audio experience for active lifestyles. Stay tuned for more groundbreaking innovations from OpenRock.

OpenRock Pro is designed to cater to the preferences of all sports enthusiasts. (PRNewswire)

What Sets OpenRock Pro Apart from Bone Conduction Headphones?

Enhanced bass and sound quality with TubeBass™ enhancement technology. Superior sound containment via upgraded directional air conduction, outperforming bone conduction. Reduced skull bone fatigue and pain.

Product Highlights:

Surrounding Awareness: Designed to enable awareness of environmental sound, being sensitive to impending danger while running, cycling or outdoor adventuring, making outdoor sports no longer dangerous from inattentiveness.

TubeBass™ Technology and Immersive Sound: Elevate your music journey with our patented TubeBass™ technology. The OpenRock Pro delivers a powerful and resonant bass experience; the 16.2mm dynamic driver and powerful bass speaker immerse you in every beat, inspiring you to reach new heights in your sports performance.

Perfect Fit and Maximum Comfort: The OpenRock Pro features a silicone adjustable ear hook for a personalized and comfortable fit, allowing you to find the perfect positioning and ensuring earbuds stay securely in place. The ergonomic soft tube design ensures no ear fatigue, making these earbuds ideal for all-day wear.

Long-Lasting Battery Life: Keep the music going without interruption. With an impressive 19-hour playback time on a single charge and an additional 27 hours in the charging case, the OpenRock Pro offers an astounding 46 hours of total battery life. Plus, the quick charge feature provides one hour of playback with just a 5-minute charge.

IPX5 Waterproof: The OpenRock Pro is built to withstand the toughest conditions. With an IPX5 waterproof rating, these earbuds are resistant to sweat, ensuring exceptional performance during even your most intense workouts.

The OpenRock Pro Open-Ear Air Conduction Sport Earbuds are available today on our website openrock.com and Amazon for a special launch price of $129.99 (regular price $199.99).

Product specifications:

Waterproof Rating: IPX5

Battery Life:

19 Hrs (earbuds only)

46 Hrs (with charging case)

Charging Port: USB Type C

Rated Input: 5 V 400 mA

Weight:

13 g (single earbud) 90 g (complete set)

About OpenRock:

OpenRock is a leading audio innovation company dedicated to providing premium sound solutions for music enthusiasts and sports lovers worldwide. With a strong focus on comfort, safety, and sustainability, our mission is to inspire an active lifestyle through exceptional audio experiences. Learn more about OpenRock and our commitment to audio excellence at [https://www.openrock.com].

