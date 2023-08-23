CipherHealth Named to Constellation ShortListTM for Healthcare Clinical Communications for Second Year in a Row

Recognized as Top Offering for Digital Leaders Reinventing Operations and Transforming Business Models

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth , recognized leader and innovator in patient-centered engagement and insights for the nation's leading healthcare systems, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Healthcare Clinical Communications in Q3 2023 for the second consecutive year. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopters and fast-follower organizations.

CipherHealth was honored for its extensive, automated suite of dynamic patient engagement, outreach, and communication solutions. CipherHealth's pre-care, point-of-care, and post-discharge solutions are proven to reduce unfilled appointments, better measure the voice of the patient, and reduce readmissions while driving revenue within the health system.

"We're honored to be recognized once again for our work in transforming the patient experience as well as our commitment to empower purposeful healthcare conversations and ensure equitable access to care," said CipherHealth Chief Executive Officer, Jake Pyles . "Amid changing patient experience expectations, the shift to value-based care, and an increasingly fragmented healthcare marketplace, effective patient engagement and communication has never been more important to ensure continuity of care, positive experiences, and better patient outcomes. Our inclusion in this year's Constellation Shortlist™ validates that we are leading the way in this regard."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList™ meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

"Constellation's 6000+ buyers have begun a rationalization and optimization process for their investments. CXO's are consolidating capabilities and reducing the number of vendors they work with," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "As they move to core platforms, they are also seeking the best of breed solutions that bring unique business capabilities to market for their business. This year's shortlists take into account this shift and identify which solutions truly stand out."

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning digital patient engagement company committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealth's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

