AI Writing Tool Lex Raises $2.75 Million Seed Round Led by True Ventures

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lex announced today its $2.75 million seed round, led by early stage venture capital firm True Ventures. Lex is building an AI-powered word processor that gives writers instant access to copy editing, writing advice, brainstorming, and more. Lex spun out of founding CEO Nathan Baschez's previous company, Every Media, a newsletter publisher focused on technology, AI, and productivity.

"Today, when most people think of AI writing tools, they think of mediocre content generated en masse," said Baschez, "But AI doesn't just have to be about decreasing the cost of writing. More importantly, it can help increase the quality. We're building AI to help people think more deeply, communicate more effectively, and achieve their best work."

"We believe in the potential of AI to enhance the creative process and put the power of deep editing prowess in the hands of many rather than the few," said Natasha Sharma of True Ventures. "Nathan and Lex are not just enhancing writing workflows but also changing how we think about the act of writing – what was once a solitary task can now be uniquely expansive."

"The goal is to create the best place to write—which is partially about AI, but it's also about nailing the basics," said Baschez. Lex is designed to be easy and fast enough to use for daily notes, but powerful enough for even the most demanding types of document collaboration.

About Lex

Lex is an AI-powered writing platform that helps people unlock their best writing. Founded in 2023 by Nathan Baschez, Lex is a California-based technology company.

About Nathan

Nathan Baschez is a writer, programmer, and designer based in Los Angeles, CA. He created Lex over nights and weekends in the fall of 2022 as an incubation project within Every, his previous company. Prior, he was the first employee at Substack, and co-created Product Hunt. He was also head of product at Gimlet Media, a podcasting network acquired by Spotify in 2019.

