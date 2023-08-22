GreenPower Appoints Industrial Power Truck & Equipment as its Commercial EV Truck Dealer in North Texas

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc . (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced the appointment of Industrial Power Truck & Equipment ("IP Truck") as its dealer for commercial all-electric vehicle sales in North Texas.

"We are excited to add Industrial Power Truck & Equipment to our nationwide dealer network for GreenPower's all-electric, purpose-built commercial line of cargo and delivery vehicles," said Claus Tritt, GreenPower's Vice President of Medium-Duty and Commercial Vehicle Sales. "They are a family-owned and operated commercial truck dealership that has been serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex for more than 35 years. IP Truck's market coverage and customer centric philosophy is a cornerstone of the operation, one that is of extreme importance to GreenPower."

IP Truck has three locations in North Texas – Fort Worth, Lewisville and McKinney. Their commercial truck offering ranges from box trucks to custom landscape trucks. "If you need it, we sell it," said Brian O'Neil, President & CEO of Industrial Power LLC. "The addition of GreenPower's line of all-electric commercial EV Star vehicles will be significant to meeting the demands of our customers who are looking for sustainable options for their fleets."

GreenPower's all-electric, purpose-built medium-duty commercial vehicle product line includes the EV Star for the shuttle and transit space, and the EV Star Cargo, EV Star Cargo +, EV Star Cab & Chassis, EV Star Refrigerated Truck and EV Star Utility Truck to serve the cargo and delivery markets. The company's flagship EV Star Cab and Chassis is the foundation for GreenPower's commercial vehicle product line designed for mid and last mile delivery while maintaining the benefits a zero-emission, purpose-built vehicle offers.

O'Neil said that IP Truck's experience not only lies in commercial sales, but also in service and parts. "Our dedicated parts and service advisers are available six days a week to meet our customers' needs," he continued. "Our entire philosophy revolves around the idea of delivering the highest level of service with the maximum amount of convenience."

IP Truck highlighted the new relationship with GreenPower this week by exhibiting the EV Star Cargo van at the FleetCon 2023 conference in Loveland, Colorado. The GreenPower all-electric, purpose-built 22' EV Star cargo van is a Class 4 vehicle offering last-mile delivery capabilities. It has a class-leading carrying capacity of 5,000+ pounds and up to a 150-mile range. The EV Star Cargo is made to be a delivery solutions vehicle.

The completion of the appointment of IP Truck as a GreenPower dealer remains subject to customary business registration and related documentation.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

