Drexel Hamilton Welcomes Dawn Halfaker to its Board of Advisors

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drexel Hamilton, the sole investment bank that is 100% veteran-owned and operated, is excited to announce the appointment of Dawn Halfaker, Army combat veteran, Purple Heart recipient and one of the most successful entrepreneurs of the post-9/11 generation, to its Board of Advisors.

"Dawn Halfaker experienced heavy combat in Iraq, lost her arm to an enemy rocket-propelled grenade, and then came home to build a massive company," said John Martinko, Drexel Hamilton's President. "She didn't quit. In fact, she evolved and got stronger and better. Dawn's the model veteran that will help inspire the veterans we hire, train and mentor for careers in business and finance."

"Drexel Hamilton is a perfect fit because I'm one of them. Drexel Hamilton is 100% veteran-owned, made up of 65% veteran employees with over 58 combat deployments, 26 deployment awards and 5 Purple Hearts among them," said Halfaker. "They didn't rest on their military careers, but gained experience and expertise in finance, advising on thousands of IPOs for entrepreneurs, and providing veterans an opportunity to successfully transition home. All passions of mine."

Combat Veteran, Wounded Warrior and American Entrepreneur

In 2006, Dawn founded Halfaker and Associates, a global technology firm focused on end-to-end digital solutions for government organizations. As President and CEO, Dawn led Halfaker and Associates to rapid growth within the Federal sector. The firm was acquired by SAIC in 2021.

Throughout her military career, Dawn earned respect as a dynamic leader of men and women in combat, peacekeeping, and training in the United States, South Korea, Kuwait, and Iraq. In 2004, she deployed to Iraq with the 293rd Military Police Company, 3rd Infantry Division, where she commanded a military police platoon in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

During her tour, Dawn was wounded while on a combat patrol near Baghdad, earning a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for her service. Halfaker was medically retired in 2005 as a Captain and remains one of the few American women in the history of the United States Armed Forces to command a platoon through ground combat missions.

Dawn was born and raised in San Diego, California, where she was a standout athlete at Rancho Bernardo High School. A highly recruited basketball player, she chose to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point, where she received her Bachelor of Science. She also holds a Master of Arts in Security Studies from Georgetown University. She currently resides in Washington D.C. with her partner and two sons.

Drexel Hamilton takes immense pride in being the only securities broker-dealer that is 100% veteran-owned and operated. With a certified Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise status and over 65% of our employees being military veterans, we possess an exceptional track record in underwriting and executing securities transactions for corporations, municipalities, and financial institutions, while remaining steadfast in our commitment to the veteran community.

