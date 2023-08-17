VSE Aviation Partners with AvAir for Asset Management

Global Aviation Aftermarket Parts Supplier Gains New Rotable Inventory Pools

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AvAir , an industry-leading inventory solutions provider for the aviation aftermarket has been selected by VSE Aviation to manage a large component exchange pool composed of Airbus and Boeing fleet parts. All materials will be certified by VSE Aviation's network of MROs and available for sale or exchange to AvAir's worldwide customer base.

AvAir has more than 26 million in-stock parts available and works with its customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease or consign. This partnership enhances AvAir's strategic exchange pool to further meet customer demand.

VSE Aviation is a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for components and engine accessories. Headquartered in South Florida, VSE Aviation provides parts and services for global commercial, business and general aviation, cargo, military, defense, and rotorcraft customers.

"I'm proud that our teams were able to come together to create this agreement," said Steven Solly, Vice President of Sales at AvAir. "This collaboration between two of aviation's fastest-growing companies will bolster one of the largest global rotable exchange pools for the Boeing and Airbus fleets and we look forward to serving our customers in those markets."

With this transaction, AvAir will add thousands of rotables, over various ATA chapters, where supply chain issues continue to be an issue for airlines across the globe. The entire stock will be added to AvAir's growing Dublin and Chandler facilities to support customers worldwide.

"As we continue to expand our MRO offerings, partnering with AvAir and utilizing their exchange programs helps VSE Aviation reach a broader customer base across international markets," said Ben Thomas, President of VSE Aviation.

AvAir is ISO 9001, AS9120 and ASA 100 certified, and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases: purchasing, receiving, stocking, sales and shipping.

