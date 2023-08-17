Treez Becomes First POS System in Cannabis Space to Leverage Metrc Connect

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treez, the leading enterprise commerce technology platform that streamlines retail operations within the cannabis industry, today announces their new, direct integration with Metrc Connect . The open application programming interface (API) is designed based on industry feedback to create more robust and efficient interactions with the Metrc system and offers integration access to enhanced features and functionality. As the first POS system within the cannabis industry to leverage Metrc Connect, Treez is rolling out new features within their compliance management module, allowing Treez customers to better manage data validation, prevent errors in sending delivery ledgers to Metrc, and reduce reporting errors and missing sales data.

"By being the first POS system in the cannabis industry to leverage Metrc Connect, we are ensuring Treez customers are getting the most cutting-edge data features that our platform and our partners have to offer. We are excited to offer this new integration and hope that our customers enjoy the benefits of more consistent, reliable data, which we always aim to provide at Treez," said John Yang, CEO of Treez.

With this new integration, Treez customers will get the benefit of more seamless compliance with Metrc, lower error rates, as well as early access to newly rolled out features via Treez and Metrc. As the first POS system to integrate with Metrc Connect, Treez users can now receive real-time inventory updates from Metrc, utilize new integration points, and enjoy improved performance, stability, and data consistency. Metrc Connect also sends real-time notifications to integrators whenever there is a change in inventory data.

Treez is the leading enterprise cloud commerce platform providing point of sale software, retail analytics, cashless payments and integrated partner solutions to the highest volume retail operators in the biggest state markets in the cannabis industry. Treez's innovative technology and insights help retailers accelerate revenue growth, drive better operational efficiency and increase profits.

The extensible open API platform provides smooth integration into a variety of best-of-breed solutions across ecommerce, delivery, customer relationship management, marketing and loyalty, accounting, ERP and more. Layered on top is a dedicated client success team and 24/7 customer support, giving retailers everything they need to grow their business.

