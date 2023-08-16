Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, the UAE's healthcare regulator announces inaugural Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week, convening international leaders and industry experts in May 2024

ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) will organise the inaugural Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week (ADGHW) from May 13-15, 2024, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre in the UAE.

Under the patronage of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, inaugural Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week to take place in May 2024 (PRNewsfoto/The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi) (PRNewswire)

ADGHW aims to welcome international heads of state, government ministers and trade delegations, policymakers, and medical practitioners to address the world's most critical healthcare needs on the theme of 'Transforming the Future of Global Healthcare' and fostering a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem.

Reflecting the UAE capital's position as a leading global hub for healthcare, the event aims to provide a platform to foster dialogue, share knowledge, and drive investment - focused on healthcare for all. Centred on four key pillars, including reimagining healthcare, diverse and inclusive health, trailblazing medical breakthroughs and disruptive healthcare, the conference will provide a forum for the fields of genomics, digital and mental health, biotech, pharmaceuticals, research, innovation, investment, startup ecosystems, and more.

His Excellency Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, said: "Under the directives of our wise leadership, we continue to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a key player in healthcare globally. Stemming from our core belief in the power of global collaboration in saving and improving people's lives everywhere, we look forward to hosting strategists, futurologists, philanthropists, decision-makers and those who make a positive contribution to global healthcare in a holistic platform that contributes to the development and advancement of the healthcare ecosystems. We believe that ADGHW will be an ideal platform for the global healthcare community to discuss the industry's future at a time when the UAE is driving transformation and opportunities on a fast track towards the future."

"We welcome the global healthcare industry, including the most thought-provoking disruptors, influencers and strategists to join us at Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week in 2024 to improve global healthcare delivery, build future preparedness, and form a vision of what end-to-end healthcare will look like in a changing geopolitical, technical, and environmental landscape."

Managed by dmg events, Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week will elevate the narrative around future-proofing a sustainable healthcare sector locally, regionally, and globally. It will also serve as a catalyst for start-ups and established businesses across the healthcare sector to form partnerships that will have long lasting, positive healthcare outcomes. The event will also host two awards programmes: The Philanthropy Awards and the Healthcare Innovation Awards to recognise individuals and organisations pushing the boundaries of global healthcare.

ADGHW will also feature a dedicated trade exhibition, with global healthcare providers showcasing the latest technologies across health-tech innovation, finance, information exchange, genomics, and patient engagement featuring over 20,000 attendees, 300 exhibitors, 200 thought leaders and speakers, facilitating knowledge transfer for 1,900 conference delegates.

Salman Abou Hamzeh, Vice President of DMG Events, said: "While Abu Dhabi has demonstrated its readiness to tackle healthcare challenges with its internationally acclaimed healthcare infrastructure and successful strategic alliances, the global healthcare industry still grapples with new and unforeseen challenges."

"Abu Dhabi is resolutely looking ahead, driven by the ambition to become a leading force in the global healthcare ecosystem. At the heart of this vision lies ADGHW, a pivotal forum and exhibition that will ignite minds and drive tangible results. It serves as a platform to deliver invaluable insights, foster meaningful partnerships and forge strategies that unite the public, private, and civil sectors in the collective mission of transforming the future of global healthcare. Through visionary leadership, ADGHW will shape a brighter tomorrow for healthcare worldwide."

ADGHW will be a truly global platform to debate practical approaches to healthcare outcomes and is expected to be one of the biggest healthcare conventions globally. Year on year, ADGHW hopes to gather healthcare leaders and stakeholders from around the world to foster a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem and translate needs through deep partnership and knowledge sharing.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2187215/Abu_Dhabi_Global_Healthcare_Week.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi