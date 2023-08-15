Music China 2023 Events Preview

Don't miss out the premier event for world music lovers

SHANGHAI, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Music China will come back on October 11th -14th, 2023, at the Shanghai New International Exhibition Centre (SNIEC).

Industry leaders worldwide slated to exhibit include AXL, C. Bechstein, Dunhuang, Fender, Fine Legend, Gewa, Gibson, Hailun, HsingHai, Jinbao, Jinyin, Kawai, KHS, Martin, Medeli, Parsons, Pearl River, Pioneer DJ, Ringway, Rönisch, Samick, Steinway, Taylor, The Ocean of Music, Yamaha and so on.

This year, a wide range of events will be presented. Music lovers can freely demo and preview the best new gear, enjoy hands-on training, and get immersed in a series of insightful sessions with industry pros to learn the growth and vibrancy of the music industry and redefine industry standards. All of the programs are included in badge registration. Highlights include:

New Product Global Launch: An award to select the best new products worldwide for stimulating the innovative potential of the musical instrument industry.

Master Classes: A series of classes gathering masters and musicians to spread the essence of both Western and Chinese music.

Tech+ Music Lab: An upgraded version of Music Lab focuses on innovative technology to inject new vitality into the music industry.

The International MIDI Forum: A forum for specialists to share insightful ideas, leading China's MIDI industry and products to keep pace with the world's latest trends.

Registration for Music China 2023 is now open. Looking forward to seeing you on Oct.11th-14th in Shanghai.

Note to Editors:

For questions about exhibiting at Music China, contact musicchina@shanghai-intex.com or +86 21 62952066.

About Music China:

Initiated in 2002, after 20 years of development, Music China has now been acknowledged as one of the world's most influential musical instrument exhibitions. Exhibiting companies and products on display cover the whole picture of the industry, spanning from product design and manufacturing to music teaching and training.

About Shanghai Intex:

Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd was originally the exhibition organizing business of Shanghai Intex, a pioneering exhibition organizer established in 1995. Starting in 1998, Shanghai Intex has organized over 100 trade shows and conferences with a total exhibition space of over 2 million sqm. Shanghai Intex is comprised of professional teams with a wealth of experience in organizing major international events, covering the creative industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing and consumer electronics.

Contact: Michel Sun

+86 21 62952066

sunlexuan@shanghai-intex.com

View original content:

SOURCE Music China