Locus Robotics Named to Inc. 5000 list for 3rd Consecutive Year

Leading Warehouse Robotics Company Again Ranked as One of the Fastest Growing Companies in US by the Business Publication

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, a global leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for warehouse automation, was again named to the Inc. 5000 list, marking the 3rd year in a row that the company has appeared on the prestigious list. The list, published annually by Inc. Magazine, recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the United States and celebrates their outstanding achievements in business development and innovation.

(PRNewsfoto/Locus Robotics) (PRNewswire)

"We are incredibly proud and honored to again be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "This achievement acknowledges not only the dedication and hard work of our team, but also a reflection of the growing importance of warehouse automation in today's dynamic business landscape. As we continue to revolutionize the industry with our innovative, AI-powered robotics solutions, we remain committed to driving operational efficiencies for our customers and empowering the human workforce with cutting-edge technology that leads the way in transforming the future of warehousing and logistics."

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 with the fast growth that requires is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

The AI and data science-driven LocusOne Warehouse Automation Platform enables the smooth orchestration of enterprise-scale, multi-form factor robotics automation within a single coordinated platform. LocusOne optimizes robotic task allocation, route planning, and resource use, while delivering real-time insights into warehouse operations. The LocusOne solution enables labor-strapped 3PL, retail, health care, and manufacturing businesses to optimize productivity in their operations, reduce costs, and stay competitive in the rapidly evolving fulfillment warehouse landscape.

"Locus Robotics' third consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to their continued excellence and leadership in the warehouse automation sector," said Ash Sharma, Managing Director - Interact Analysis. "Locus's innovative approach to leveraging autonomous mobile robots underscores not only their strong growth trajectory but also their significant contribution to reshaping the logistics landscape around the world."

The company's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has earned Locus Robotics a rapidly expanding customer base across a wide range of industries, including e-commerce, retail, and third-party logistics (3PL) providers. Its transformative impact on the logistics sector has garnered attention from industry leaders and investors alike, leading to significant funding rounds and strategic partnerships.

Locus Robotics' innovative AMRs are designed to work collaboratively with human associates, enhancing human productivity and improving the overall efficiency of order fulfillment processes. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, advanced algorithms, and real-time data analysis, Locus Robotics' solutions enable companies to optimize their warehouse layout, reduce travel time, and achieve higher accuracy rates, ultimately resulting in faster order processing and reduced operational costs.

The Inc. 5000 recognition reflects Locus Robotics' impressive growth rate over the past several years and solidifies its position as a trailblazer in the robotics industry. As the demand for automation and intelligent robotics solutions continues to grow, Locus Robotics remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and helping businesses build a more efficient and productive future.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is the world's leading enterprise-level, warehouse automation solution, incorporating powerful and intelligent, AI-driven autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve product movement and productivity 2-3X. Supporting more than 120 of the world's top brands and deployed at more than 270 sites around the world, Locus Robotics enables retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses to efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of today's fulfillment environments.

Named to the Inc. 5000 three years in a row, and winning dozens of industry and technology awards, the Locus solution dramatically increases order fulfillment productivity, lowers operational costs, and improves workplace quality, safety, and ergonomics for workers. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Locus Robotics