Discover the Upcoming Diba Pay Coin (DIBA) Listing on XT.COM

SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of Edelcoin on its platform in the main and DeFi zones and the DIBA/USDT trading pair has been open for trading since 2023-08-11 06:00 (UTC).

About the DIBA Digital Asset

DIBA, a revolutionary digital cryptocurrency asset deployed on the Tron blockchain network as an TRC-20 token with a total supply of 3 billion tokens is now available for trading on the prestigious XT.COM cryptocurrency exchange. With a steadfast commitment to providing users with secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experiences, XT.COM continues to expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of its growing user base, and the addition of DIBA is yet another step in this direction.

The DIBA token is not just another digital asset; it's a bridge between the cryptocurrency realm and the tangible world of everyday transactions. Designed to revolutionize the way payments are made and benefits are distributed, DIBA is set to transform industries and empower both consumers and businesses.

At its core, DIBA serves as a means of payment in the real economy, unlocking a realm of possibilities for various businesses and merchants. From petroleum distribution and gas stations to meat processing and shopping malls, DIBA integrates seamlessly into multiple sectors. Businesses that embrace the DIBA payment system can experience streamlined transactions, enhanced convenience, and even loyalty rewards for their customers.

The DivaPay platform, powered by DIBA, takes financial technology to new heights by converging finance, IT, and consulting. It provides a smart payment solution that facilitates logistics distribution and agency operations, ensuring that payments are not only efficient but also deeply integrated into the entire business ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to welcome DIBA to the XT.COM platform," expressed Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM. "The addition of DIBA aligns perfectly with our vision of providing innovative and diverse trading options to our global user base. DIBA's unique approach to bridging cryptocurrency with real-world transactions resonates with our commitment to bringing meaningful value to our users. We are excited to collaborate with the DIBA team and support their mission of empowering the real economy through digital solutions. This listing marks another significant step forward in our journey of shaping the future of cryptocurrency trading."

About Diba Pay

The DIBA Pay project goes beyond just introducing a cryptocurrency; it aims to empower the real economy by enabling practical, everyday use cases. From small and medium-sized merchants to gas stations and shopping malls, DIBA Pay's reach extends far and wide. By leveraging its benefits in sectors such as petroleum distribution and gas stations, Diva Pay has created an ecosystem where DIBA can thrive.

The Diva Pay ecosystem is not limited to businesses; it extends its advantages to general consumers. Shopping with Diva Pay brings discounts and exclusive benefits, creating a holistic experience that bridges financial technology with real-world advantages. The Diva Pay Platform Shopping Mall takes this concept further by allowing consumers to purchase products using registered coins, thereby contributing to the creation of a new revenue ecosystem.

Website: dibapay.net

Blockchain Explorer: tronscan.io/#/token20/TN2pczqiKhEwJYBx5QaPg9sZsr4SmAvJ62

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as prediction markets where users can conduct transactions by predicting the results of future events. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Website: www.xt.com/

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

View original content:

SOURCE XT.COM