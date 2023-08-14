Aulisa Medical Announces the Launch of the Guardian Angel ® Lite Plus Monitoring Products for Infants and Adults

The Wireless Products Continuously Monitor Key Vital Signs, Enabling Early Detection and Intervention if Abnormalities Occur

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aulisa Medical USA, Inc.,a Palo Alto, CA based pioneer in wearable, wireless, app-enabled continuous vital sign monitoring and alarm system technology has launched a new line of devices specifically intended for in-home use. The Guardian Angel® Lite Plus product line uses pulse oximetry to track heart rate and oxygen levels and is specifically focused on improving the form factor of the sensor for easier use, wearability and comfort.

"The need of consumers utilizing wearable devices to proactively monitor their own health and wellness as well as that of their loved ones is only growing stronger," said founder and CEO Augustine (Augie) Lien. "Aulisa is deeply committed to innovating in this space as well as ensuring that our products always meet the highest safety and efficacy bar."

Whether you are interested in monitoring your own vital signs, that of a new baby or older parent or loved one, the Guardian Angel ® Lite Plus product line is easy to use, wearable and comfortable to wear. The app-enabled continuous monitoring devices leverage artificial intelligence and digital health which continuously monitor heart rate (pulse) and oxygen saturation levels (SpO2), and alert users through customizable alarms to inconsistencies in vital sign data, enabling early detection and intervention for potentially adverse events.

Dr. Ross Sommers, of West Palm Beach, FL, a renowned neonatologist and founder of Firstday Healthcare, states:

"As a neonatologist and entrepreneur who is passionate about and dedicated to empowering parents with children who are managing complex medical conditions by providing home healthcare solutions, I am excited to partner with Aulisa® in bringing their Guardian Angel ® products to market. There is a clear unmet need in at-home vital sign monitoring for infants, which not only give both parents and clinicians peace of mind but also have the potential to enable proactive intervention, ultimately reducing ER visits and hospital readmissions. This is a positive step for parents, clinicians and the economics of our current healthcare system."

The Guardian Angel ® Lite Plus line includes the following products and is now available and can be purchased online at aulisa.com and Amazon .

About Aulisa Medical

Based in Silicon Valley, Aulisa Medical is a leading medical technology company founded by serial medical technologies entrepreneur, Augustine (Augie) Lien. The company specializes in developing wireless, wearable monitoring systems which provide continuous, cloud based vital sign data in both clinical and at home environments. Through the development of new products, Aulisa continues to grow the application of digital health that empowers both consumers and healthcare providers with smart medical and IT technologies that can detect adverse events and potentially save lives.

Media Contact

Kyle Thompson, Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Email: kyle.thompson@aulisa.com

Direct: (650) 387-0001

www.aulisa.com

