UNIVERSAL PICTURES AND REALD WELCOME MOVIEGOERS BACK TO JURASSIC PARK IN 3D FOR 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF STEVEN SPIELBERG'S SCI-FI CLASSIC

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning on August 25th, moviegoers can celebrate the 30th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's sci-fi classic, Jurassic Park, with a re-release of the film in RealD 3D-equipped theaters across North America.

Beginning August 25th , moviegoers can celebrate the 30th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's classic, Jurassic Park in 3D

Jurassic Park was converted to 3D in 2013 for the film's 20th anniversary. The original 1993 release of the film shattered box office records, setting a new benchmark at the time for the highest-grossing film in history. Its 2013 re-release garnered an additional $45 million.

Tickets are now available on all major ticketing sites. Early showings of the 3D-exclusive presentation will begin at 4pm on Thursday, August 24.

"There's truly no better way to see Jurassic Park than on the big screen," said Jim Orr, president of domestic theatrical distribution for Universal Pictures. "The monumental impact it made back in 1993 stands as a true testament to Steven Spielberg's unparalleled genius. Not only did it firmly secure its place as a timeless classic, but its energy and excitement remain as vibrant as ever. With this release in RealD 3D cinemas across the US and Canada, we're thrilled to offer moviegoers the chance to rediscover this movie once again on a big screen."

Sean Spencer, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for RealD, added, "For audiences who have not experienced this beloved classic on the big screen in years, now is the chance to see the original Jurassic Park in 3D. This is summertime event moviegoing the way it was meant to be seen."

Directed by Steven Spielberg and based on the best-selling novel by Michael Crichton, with a screenplay by Crichton and David Koepp, Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill and Laura Dern as paleontologists Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler, who, along with mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), are selected to tour an island theme park populated by cloned dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. While the park's mastermind, billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), assures everyone that the facility is safe, they quickly find out otherwise when the predators break free and go on the hunt.

Jurassic Park also stars Ariana Richards, Joseph Mazzello, Wayne Knight, Martin Ferrero, BD Wong, Bob Peck and Samuel L. Jackson. Winner of three Academy Awards®, including Best Sound Effects, Best Sound Editing and Best Visual Effects, the film features an iconic musical score by composer John Williams.

About RealD Inc.

RealD is a leading global licensor of 3D and other visual technologies. RealD pioneered digital 3D cinema and today has the world's largest 3D cinema platform. RealD's extensive industry-defining intellectual property portfolio is used in applications and products that enable a premium viewing experience in the theater, the home and on personal devices.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

