Powering the Next Generation of Innovation: Legrand Unveils New Starline Series-S Track Busway

Backed by an over 30-year legacy of simplifying power distribution through track busways, the Series-S' IP54 protection rating creates new possibilities for industrial and commercial customers.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legrand, the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, is proud to unveil the next generation Starline Series-S Track Busway power distribution system. This revolutionary product combines the performance, functionality and flexibility of Starline's proven track busway technology with the added benefit of an IP54 ingress-protection rating. As a result, Legrand is meeting the growing commercial and industrial demand for splashproof, highly dust-resistant and extremely flexible electrical power distribution systems.

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the busway market will reach a valuation of USD $3.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.6 percent. This growth will be driven by a growing desire for user-friendly, cost-effective and highly adaptable electrical distribution systems that support changing load locations in environments with limited space. For over 30 years, Starline has been meeting this need with innovative, easy-to-use track busway designs that reduce costs while maximizing efficiency and scalability. With a design that features multiple mounting options, a continuous access slot and configurable plug-in units that can be connected and disconnected without de-energizing the busway, Starline has helped some of the biggest names in the commercial and industrial space eliminate their dependency on busduct as well as pipe and wire solutions.

Since 2019, Starline has been a part of the Legrand family, and the two companies have worked to build upon this legacy. The result is the new Series-S Track Busway family of products, which allows users to enjoy all the benefits of Starline's innovative design anywhere that additional water, dust or other contaminants require up to an IP54 (including IP44) or NEMA 3R rating. This opens Starline's track busway technology for use in wet environments, dusty or debris-contaminated manufacturing, areas with sprinkler or splash-proof requirements, and outdoor applications.

"We've listened to the needs of our customers and have worked closely with our engineers to create a new kind of track busway that can do more for facility managers in all kinds of environments," says Lance Sabados, VP and General Manager Starline Busway. "With the Series-S Track Busway, our customers now have access to flexible power distribution for an entirely new array of applications and environments. We are bringing the benefits of our proven track busway technology to more places so our customers, from general manufacturing and biomedicine to automotive manufacturing and electric vehicle supply infrastructure, can deliver the innovations that will transform our world for the better."

Starline Series-S Track Busway's protection level extends to its uniquely designed plug-in units, which are offered with a wide variety of watertight IEC- and NEMA-rated devices to meet any need. Other features include:

Available in 5- and 10-foot sections, custom lengths upon request

100-to-1200-amp systems, 4 pole, rated up to 600Vac or 600Vdc

UL, IEC and ETL certifications

Aluminum housing with corrosion-resistant coating

Splashproof and highly dust-resistant design with watertight IEC and NEMA device options

For full details on the advantages of the Series-S Track Busway, download Legrand's white paper here.

For more information on Legrand and Starline, visit www.legrand.us/data-power-and-control.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: data centers, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €8.0 billion in 2022. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819). https://www.legrand.us/

