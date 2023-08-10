Momentum Biotechnologies Welcomes Harvard Medical School Professor Dr. Ying Lu to its Scientific Advisory Board

BILLERICA, Mass., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Biotechnologies ("Momentum" or the "Company"), a leading contract research organization ("CRO") specializing in mass spectrometry-based native detection technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Harvard Medical School Professor Dr. Ying Lu to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Mass Spectrometry-Based Drug Discovery Services (PRNewswire)

As a renowned expert in the field of protein degradation, Professor Lu brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in mass spectrometry, protein biochemistry, and systems biology. His expertise will be instrumental in guiding Momentum's efforts to solve difficult problems for targeted protein degrader drugs and expand into the field of proteomics.

"We are delighted to welcome Professor Lu to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Dr. Can Ozbal, CEO of Momentum. "His extensive experience in the field of proteomics, protein biochemistry, and high-throughput drug screening will be invaluable as we expand our lead identification services and offer proteomic solutions to our clients. "

Professor Lu is an Assistant Professor of Systems Biology at Harvard Medical School, where he leads a research group focused on unraveling the mechanism and therapeutic potential of protein degradation. Dr. Lu's lab employs both experimental techniques like mass spectrometry and single-molecule spectroscopy and computational methods such as molecular dynamics simulation.

"I am thrilled to join the Scientific Advisory Board of Momentum," said Professor Lu. "Momentum has an exceptionally strong team and offers much more than routine service, working closely with drug developers to solve important challenges. I look forward to collaborating with the team to augment current screening services and develop new value-additive services, especially in the rapidly advancing field of proteomics."

About Momentum Biotechnologies

Momentum Biotechnologies is a specialized mass spectrometry services provider and discovery partner to biopharmaceutical clients globally. The Company's core team of scientists and engineers have been working together since 2000 when they built the RapidFire platform (sold to Agilent) and have been serving clients using RapidFire-MS since 2004. The team has been serving clients as PureHoney Technologies since 2015. For more information, please visit www.momentum.bio.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Momentum Biotechnologies