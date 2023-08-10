InvestmentNews hits ground running under new owners, future plans announced

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - KM Business Information acquired InvestmentNews just a few weeks ago, on June 27th, but its impact on this prestigious title is already being felt.

An award-winning global information provider, KM is driven by a desire to inform, connect and empower readers, advertisers, sponsors, and delegates.

Through its acquisition of InvestmentNews, KM aims to further establish itself as one of the leading sources of news, analysis and insight for financial advisors and wealth-management professionals in North America. Recognizing that, since its inception over 25 years ago, InvestmentNews has become a leading and highly trusted supplier of information for financial advisors in the US, KM takes over the stewardship of this iconic brand with great excitement, pride and ambition.

Digital innovation

InvestmentNews has a wealth of journalistic talent known throughout the industry and KM is building on that strong news reporting foundation by adding access to global systems to create first-party data and further innovative digital solutions for both readers and clients. This includes improving SEO strategy and website infrastructure, including a redesign, as well as a comprehensive data and audience development strategy that will mean the right advisors are supplied with the right content.

These initiatives are well underway but will become increasingly apparent in the back half of 2023 and into Q1 of 2024.

Revamped print distribution and demographics

KM is excited to evolve the InvestmentNews publication by delivering high-quality content through deep market knowledge and by featuring the biggest names in the industry. InvestmentNews will benefit from a more targeted circulation and audience development strategy focusing on higher-AUM readers.

Changes include a revamped editorial calendar with a deeper focus on thematic content, and additional stats and research, big-name interviews, all-star panels, columnists, and roundtables. Page count will also increase. These changes will take effect from Q4, 2023.

New events announced

InvestmentNews produces industry-leading events and awards for the wealth management industry, including the RIA Summit, Women to Watch, 40 Under 40 Awards and more.

KM's global events team, which runs over 70 events annually in cities across the world, have started work on elevating this already strong line-up, including the launch of RIA Connect, which will build on the previous success of the RIA Summit. RIA Connect will break free from traditional conference programming and pave the way for a cutting-edge learning and networking experience RIAs can't afford to miss. Attendees can expect to learn from top-tier expert speakers, engage with like-minded industry peers and leave equipped with tools and ideas to stay ahead in a rapidly changing landscape. Hear from a lineup of speakers and perspectives from beyond the industry, delivered in formats that get RIAs engaging and sharing in conversational, meaningful interactions. In 2024 RIA Connect will focus on two locations – New York and California – but expect multiple events across all key regions of the U.S. soon.

These are exciting times for the team at InvestmentNews, who will continue to collaborate with industry partners and peers to provide additional updates and details on the coming changes.

