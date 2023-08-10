1 Pet Creator, Doug the Pug, Launches New Doggy Wellness Brand - Nonipup

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone's favorite pup, Doug the Pug , is launching its own brand, Nonipup . Nonipup is a first-of-its-kind creator founded brand from the world's most famous dog for dogs everywhere. It is completely natural, human grade and American made.

The initial product release will include Luminous Lavender Shampoo (Soothing & Odor Control), Lucky Lemongrass Shampoo (Protect & Shine), Boop Butter™ (Crusty Nose & Dry Skin) and Calm Balm (Itch Relief and Wound Care).

With over 19 Million followers and over 1 Billion video views, Doug the Pug is a two-time People's Choice Award winner, a New York Times Best Seller, and appeared in a national Super Bowl Commercial.

"Creating a product line that is safe, effective, and filled with healthy ingredients has been a dream of ours for a long time. We are excited to share Doug's healthy routine with dogs around the World! Doug the Pug has become a trusted resource for dog owners everywhere, and we are overjoyed to give them product options they can trust are filled with the cleanest ingredients…and tested by Doug himself!," said Leslie Mosier and Rob Chianelli, Proud Owners and Creators of "Doug the Pug." They continued: "We want to change the pet industry and if anyone can do it, Doug the Pug can!"

Nonipup, one of the first creator founded pet wellness brands, is being brought to market in partnership with Whalar Talent, the in-house talent management division of global creator commerce company Whalar .

"Doug has been a celebrity in his own right for years - from traveling the world to being friends with celebrities but what has always mattered most to the Doug brand is bringing joy. Every dog is the star of their family and through the work that Leslie, Rob and Doug have done to formulate these products we know that dogs around the world will continue to be the star of their families for years to come", said President, Whalar Talent and long term manager for Doug the Pug, Victoria Bachan.

The new product line will launch on 10 August, 2023, in Nashville, TN, at 1 Hotels where Doug the Pug will host a VIP party and will be available starting August 14th at Nonipup.com.

About Doug the Pug:

Doug's reach goes far beyond the internet; he's starred in music videos for Katy Perry, DNCE and Fall Out Boy and has appeared on national TV shows such as Good Morning America, The TODAY Show, The Doctors, and This Morning, and has been featured on Jimmy Fallon and The View.

Doug the Pug is also behind a 501c3 foundation that works to bring joy and needed support outside of treatment to children and their families battling cancer and other life threatening illnesses.

Earlier this year, Doug the Pug, also announced his own animated series. Doug the Pug was also the first ever voice actor for SONY Anmiation's Oscar nominated "The Mitchells vs. the Machines."

About Whalar

Whalar is a global creator commerce company enabling creators, brands, and the world's leading social platforms to work better together to drive business growth for all. We help brands stay culturally relevant through strategic creator relationships that deliver entertaining and must see content at scale. We are differentiated by our unique capabilities, including comprehensive creator talent management, brand partnership expertise, proprietary technology, and a dedicated Web3 innovation practice. Our team includes over 300 diverse storytellers, creatives, data, and technology specialists across North America, Europe, APAC, and MENA. We power the creator economy. We are Whalar.

