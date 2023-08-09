Awardco to Hold Q3 Summit to Help HR Leaders Obtain Leadership Buy-In for Total Rewards

Awardco Culture Quarterly (ACQ) provides thought leadership, product updates, customer deep-dives, and more to help Awardco customers and prospects understand the true power of employee recognition.

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco , the leader in employee recognition and rewards, has announced its upcoming Awardco Culture Quarterly meeting for Q3 (ACQ3) tailored to help HR professionals improve their total reward strategy.

ACQ is designed to provide a boost to every HR professional and to empower them with fresh ideas and specific tools.

ACQ is a quarterly virtual event where HR leaders gather to hear from industry leaders. Topics discussed in ACQ3 will include trends, product updates, customer insights, and much more. Here is what attendees can expect to hear:

Keynote from Awardco CFO John Richards on how to get and maintain leadership buy-in with rewards and recognition

Product updates, sneak peeks, and deep dives into new features like My Circle , Account Health Widget, Life Event MemoryBooks™, and more

Total rewards strategy discussion hosted by Deloitte

In-depth look at Awardco client Crumbl's success with recognition programs

Recognize Awards 2023 winner announcements

Steve Sonnenberg, CEO of Awardco, said, "Awardco Culture Quarterly is a chance for us to gather with like-minded individuals and be inspired in our efforts to bring rewarding employee recognition to every organization across the globe. Our goal with this quarterly event is to rejuvenate HR leaders with ideas and strategies that will benefit their own work."

With this latest iteration of Awardco Culture Quarterly, Awardco is excited to build on the last two ACQ events and discuss how best to obtain leadership buy-in for total rewards. Register for the event here .

About Awardco

Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. It's the only employee recognition and total rewards platform to be a featured partner with Amazon Business. Awardco provides the largest reward network on the planet — all with zero markups. Coupled with the flexibility to build any number of recognition, incentive, milestone, or behaviorally driven programs, Awardco's platform drives employee loyalty. For more information, visit awardco.com .

