Vertical Screen Launches i9Virtual: A Revolutionary Virtual Form I-9 Offering

WARMINSTER, Pa., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leading provider of remote Form I-9 completion, Vertical Screen is thrilled to announce the launch of i9Virtual, a groundbreaking solution that redefines Form I-9 completion, available September 5th, 2023. i9Virtual revolutionizes and streamlines the Form I-9 completion process, where live I-9 Specialists will assist employees in verifying and completing their Form I-9 documents remotely and securely, relieving employers of tremendous administrative burdens.

As companies adapt to remote work environments and face increasing challenges in maintaining compliance with Form I-9 requirements, and seek to take advantage of the newly-released Alternatives to Physical Inspection rule, i9Virtual emerges as the ultimate answer to streamline HR operations and ensure compliance without compromising accuracy.

Employees are guided through a secure virtual connection with live I-9 Specialists who are trained experts in Form I-9 compliance. Our experienced I-9 Specialists conduct the document examination and completion of appropriate fields, ensuring that the individual has established identity and work authorization. With advanced technology and expertise, our agents verify and authenticate the necessary identity and work authorization documents virtually.

The benefits of i9Virtual include flexibility, expert guidance, time and cost savings, and peace of mind. Employees can complete their Form I-9 at their convenience, while our virtual I-9 Specialists reduce errors and help ensure a smooth and compliant process.

i9Virtual seamlessly integrates with i9Success, our industry-leading Form I-9 management platform. The combination of i9Virtual and i9Success offers a comprehensive and efficient solution to simplify compliance, reduce administrative tasks, and enhance accuracy throughout the Form I-9 process.

For more information about i9Virtual and i9Success, please contact sales@verticalscreen.com.

About i9Success

i9Success is a cutting-edge solution designed to revolutionize Form I-9 management for businesses of all sizes. With its intuitive interface and advanced features, i9Success simplifies compliance, reduces administrative burden, and enhances accuracy.

About Vertical Screen

Vertical Screen is a family of applicant screening companies founded in 1989 to provide customized applicant screening services to specific industries. The Vertical Screen family includes Business Information Group (BIG), which exclusively serves the financial services industry, Certiphi Screening, which exclusively serves the healthcare industry, and Truescreen, which serves a wide range of industries outside of financial services and healthcare. With a focus on quality, precision, and industry expertise, Vertical Screen has also earned the esteemed ISO certification, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

