Subtle Medical named to the 2023 CB Insights GenAI 50 List of Most Innovative Generative AI Startups

Subtle Medical recognized for achievements in generative AI models for better image data generation and radiology workflow solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Subtle Medical to its first annual GenAI 50 ranking , a list of the world's top 50 most innovative companies developing generative AI applications and infrastructure across industries.

"Generative AI has created a paradigm shift in how companies innovate, and our first ever GenAI 50 cohort is leading the way," said Deepashri Varadharajan, Director of AI research at CB Insights. "Together, they are pushing the boundaries of drug discovery, human-machine interfaces, database tech, and more. As this future seemingly unfolds before our eyes, I cannot wait to see what they accomplish next."

Subtle Medical is a healthcare technology company with innovation as its core value. Subtle's best-in-class software solutions use proprietary deep learning algorithms to enable up to 60% faster PET and MRI scan times, drastically increasing imaging efficiency and providing a much better experience for patients. The software solutions, SubtleMR™ and SubtlePET™, are deployed across hundreds of scanners worldwide. The team has several other innovative solutions in their product pipeline, including one recently published in the American Journal of Neuroradiology (AJNR), SubtleSYNTH™ , a deep learning-powered software technology used to synthesize MR imaging contrast from already acquired contrasts, demonstrating superior image quality over standard acquisition, resulting in an additional 20-30% time savings on top of SubtleMR. Request a demo.

"Subtle Medical is proud to represent healthcare on the inaugural CB Insights GenAI50 list recognizing pioneers in the generative AI arena," says Enhao Gong, Co-founder and CEO. "With radiology as a prime sector demonstrating GenAI's impact, Subtle is dedicated to expanding our product lines by adopting the latest technologies. We are revolutionizing medical imaging data acquisition, image generation, and enhancement. Our innovations in GenAI are major stepping stones that will empower future clinical workflows and radiology departments, while also expanding into pharmaceutical applications in medical imaging."

The CB Insights' research team picked these 50 private market vendors using datasets, including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, business relationships, Yardstiq transcripts, investor profiles, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, and team strength - and criteria such as tech novelty and market potential.

Quick facts on the 2023 GenAI 50:

Equity funding and deals : The cohort has raised nearly $20B across 144 deals since 2019 (as of 7/31/23).

Unicorns : There are 11 companies with $1B+ valuations on the list.

Most Represented Categories: The cohort is broken down across 7 industries, 9 cross-industry applications, and 5 categories of AI development tools. Foundational models & APIs account for the largest portion of the winners (6 companies). Winners here are developing core AI models and offer API access to enterprises to allow developers to build a wide range of applications such as summarization, toxic content moderation, and customer sentiment analysis. Media & entertainment follows closely behind with 5 winners. This category represents applications like video & podcast editing and genAI-powered visual effect tools.

Geographic distributions: The Gen AI 50 winners represent 7 different countries across the globe. Three quarters of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. The UK comes in second with 5 winners, and Canada and the Netherlands follow closely with 2 each. Other countries home to a winner/winners on this list include France , Germany , and Israel .

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Subtle Medical, Inc.

Subtle Medical is a leading provider of AI-powered technology for faster, safer and smarter medical imaging. It has been named a CB Insights GenAI 50 company, and two times as a CB Insights Top AI 100 and Digital Health 150 company. The company's cutting-edge solutions optimize imaging workflows, improving productivity and patient experience. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Subtle Medical aims to revolutionize medical imaging and transform the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit subtlemedical.com or email sales@subtlemedical.com .

