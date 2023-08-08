Sotheby's International Realty Opens Office in Turkey

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty today announced the opening of Türkiye Sotheby's International Realty. The addition marks the brand's continued growth in the Middle East and its 230th office in the EMEIA region.

Türkiye Sotheby's International Realty is owned by the Alfardan Group and will be led by Country Manager, Can Turkan, who has practiced real estate and led luxury real estate projects in the United Arab Emirates and Turkey for more than a decade. The company will serve the cities of Istanbul, Bodrum, and Antalya, and will be headquartered in the Six Senses Kocataş Mansions in Istanbul.

"The luxury residential real estate market in Turkey is experiencing significant growth and attracting both domestic and international buyers," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "The country offers a unique lifestyle, rich culture, and favorable climate, and its strategic location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia adds to its appeal. We're seeing interest from expatriates and high-net-worth individuals, and growing interest from tech entrepreneurs and investors due to the region's startup ecosystem. Can and his team have a strong understanding of the market and we are proud to have them represent the brand in Turkey."

"Turkey's real estate market has become appealing for a variety of countries," said Turkan. "While domestic buyers remain prominent, international buyers, particularly from countries such as China, Russia, the Middle East, and European nations are increasing. At Türkiye Sotheby's International Realty, we understand that buying or selling a luxury property is a significant endeavor and our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty allows us to market listings on a global scale and become the premier choice for luxury real estate services in the region."

The company has plans for continued growth with several real estate associates and two office locations in Istanbul – a sales lounge in Istinye Park and company headquarters at Six Senses Kocataş Mansions.

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 26,500 affiliated independent sales associates located in more than 1,100 offices in 81 countries and territories worldwide. Türkiye Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

