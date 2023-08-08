Ready, Set, Go, Go with New Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Toys from VTech®

Interactive SmartPoint® Technology Maximizes Toddler Fun

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® announced the availability of new Go! Go! Smart Wheels® playsets, offering exciting track and vehicle play designed just for toddlers and preschoolers. The new Go! Go! Smart Wheels toys rev up first words and motor skills with innovative SmartPoint® technology that drives development and imagination.

"We can't wait for kids to get their hands on our new Go! Go! Smart Wheels cars and playsets," said Danielle Norwood, Vice President, Marketing, VTech Electronics North America. "The impressive Spiral Construction Tower is packed with play value and kids get immersed in their imaginative adventures with the responses from the interactive SmartPoint vehicles."

Innovation fuels imagination with SmartPoint technology. As a child places a SmartPoint vehicle on SmartPoint areas found throughout the playsets, it will respond with engaging lights, sounds and music. The Go! Go! Smart Wheels Spiral Construction Tower™ lets kids spin the talking dump truck down the spiral tower, through the switch gate, over the drawbridge and down the ramp. Whether children dream of fixing cars or fighting fires, there are exciting new playsets to encourage their interests, such as the Go! Go! Smart Wheels Fast & Friendly Garage™ and Rescue Tower Firehouse™. Fun meets learning as each twist and turn sparks language development and motor skills. And with the Go! Go! Smart Wheels 4-in-1 Zig-Zag Raceway™, kids can race down the zig-zag track or change the set-up to focus on tricks and speed records, giving little racers action-packed fun and multiple ways to play! Go! Go! Smart Wheels are also expandable, allowing kids to explore unique responses on each SmartPoint as they collect additional track sets and vehicles.

The new Go! Go! Smart Wheels toys, recommended for ages 1.5 years and up, are available now at retailers nationwide. Highlights include:

Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Spiral Construction Tower™: Ready, set, go, go with the Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Spiral Construction Tower™. Spin down the spiral tower, then cruise through the construction site. Build first words and motor skills with a talking dump truck and track set that drive development and imagination with SmartPoint® tech. Roll through the switch gate, over the drawbridge and down the ramp to hear phrases about feelings, construction and cleaning up as kids drive the truck over seven interactive SmartPoint® areas. Explore five play pieces and eleven movable parts to fuel imagination and strengthen fine motor skills. Get building materials ready for action with a rolling boulder, load of steel and bundle of wood. Haul the boulder in the dump truck and transfer the steel or wood with the cargo hook and swinging crane. Lower the drawbridge, spin the cement mixer, lift the elevator, flip the gates and more. This work site is ready for loads of play! Collect more Go! Go! Smart Wheels® SmartPoint® cars and track sets to explore unique responses on each SmartPoint® (sold separately). (MSRP: $59.99)

Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Fast & Friendly Garage™: Only at Walmart! Ready, set, go, go with the Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Fast & Friendly Garage™. Race around the garage and down the speedy spiral track! Rev up first words and motor skills with a talking race car and track set that drive development and imagination with SmartPoint® tech. Zoom down the ramp and roll into the car wash, convenience store and gas station to hear phrases about feelings and racing as kids drive the cars over six interactive SmartPoint® areas. Explore six movable pieces to fuel imagination and strengthen fine motor skills. Open and close the race car hood and lift gate, raise the repair lift, bobble the tune-up station, press the gas pump, spin the car wash and swing the switch gate. Start your engines and get ready to roll! Ramp up the fun of speedy track play with one electronic race car and two non-electronic mini-cars. Collect more Go! Go! Smart Wheels® SmartPoint® cars and track sets to explore unique responses on each SmartPoint® (sold separately). (MSRP: $39.99)

Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Rescue Tower Firehouse™: Ready, set, go, go with the Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Rescue Tower Firehouse™. Cruise around the fire station and down the speedy ramp. Fuel first words and motor skills with a talking fire truck and sturdy track set that drive development and imagination with SmartPoint® tech. The Dalmatian dog, fire, fire extinguisher and fire hose play pieces encourage pretend play. Zoom over four interactive SmartPoint® areas to hear sounds, music, first words and phrases about feelings and being a firefighter. This fearless fire truck is coming to the rescue! Explore five movable pieces to strengthen fine motor skills as kiddos flip the gates, open the garage door, pump the fire hydrant and more. Sound the siren and let's go! Collect more Go! Go! Smart Wheels® SmartPoint® cars and track sets to explore unique responses on each SmartPoint® (sold separately). (MSRP: $34.99)

Go! Go! Smart Wheels® 4-in-1 Zig-Zag Raceway™: Ready, set, go, go with the Go! Go! Smart Wheels® 4-in-1 Zig-Zag Raceway™. Zoom down the ramps and past the battle bumper! Ramp up first words and motor skills with a talking stunt car and track set that drive development and imagination with SmartPoint® tech. Rev up the fun of speedy track play as you race for first place with the Zig-Zag Track and Battle Raceway set-ups, or focus on sweet tricks and setting speed records with the Stunt Raceway and Super Ramp. Hear phrases about feelings and cool stunts as kids drive the stunt car over three interactive SmartPoint® areas. Press the engine or windshield to fuel imagination. Start your engines! Let's race! Collect more Go! Go! Smart Wheels® SmartPoint® cars and track sets to explore unique responses on each SmartPoint® (sold separately). (MSRP: $24.99)

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 45-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Lauren Fagan

Coyne Public Relations

973-588-2000

lfagan@coynepr.com

