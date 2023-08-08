Azenta Reports Results of Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023, Ended June 30, 2023

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Quarter Ended
Dollars in millions, except per share data
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Change
2023
2023
2022
Prior Qtr
Prior Yr.
Revenue from Continuing Operations
$
166
$
148
$
133
12
%
25
%
Organic growth
2
%
Life Sciences Products
$
75
$
59
$
47
27
%
57
%
Life Sciences Services
$
91
$
90
$
85
2
%
7
%
Diluted EPS Continuing Operations
$
(0.04)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.09)
(35)
%
59
%
Diluted EPS Total
$
(0.02)
$
(0.07)
$
(0.13)
67
%
82
%
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations
$
0.13
$
(0.06)
$
0.12
nm
12
%
Adjusted EBITDA Continuing Operations
$
13
$
(2)
$
14
nm
(7)
%
Management Comments
"Our third quarter results reflect positive momentum in both organic revenue growth and profitability. Our go-to-market initiatives continue to gain traction while our cost reduction efforts are providing additional support to the bottom line," stated Steve Schwartz, President and CEO. "Notably, the leverage in the business model is evident again and we generated positive free cash flow in the quarter. We are encouraged by the progress in the business over the past quarter, and while macroeconomic factors remain challenging, we are confident in the unique value we bring to our customer partnerships across pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic institutions."
Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
- Revenue was $166 million, up 25% year over year and 12% sequentially. Organic revenue increased 2% year over year, which excludes the impacts from foreign exchange headwinds of less than 1 percent and the contribution from acquisitions of 24 percentage points. Excluding the Consumables and Instruments ("C&I") business, which declined 27% and remains soft reflecting continued oversupply in the consumables market, the total business grew 8% year over year on an organic basis.
- Life Sciences Products revenue was $75 million, up 57% year over year.
- Life Sciences Services revenue was $91 million, up 7% year over year.
Summary of GAAP Earnings Results
- Operating loss was $16 million. Gross margin was 41.0%, down 3.9 points year over year, primarily due to increased amortization and purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions. Operating expense was $84 million, up $19 million year over year.
- Other income included $11 million of net interest income versus $5 million in the prior year period.
- Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($0.04) compared to ($0.09) in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was $0.02. Total diluted EPS was ($0.02), compared to ($0.13) one year ago.
Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results
- Operating loss was $1 million. Operating margin declined 4.0 points year over year.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $13 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.8%, down 2.6 points year over year.
- Diluted EPS was $0.13, compared to $0.12 one year ago.
Cash and Liquidity
- The Company ended the quarter with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $1.3 billion.
- Operating cash flow was $17 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $8 million. Free cash flow was $9 million.
Share Repurchase Program Update
- On April 3, 2023 the Company completed its previously announced accelerated share repurchase ("ASR") program and on April 5, 2023 received final settlement of 4 million shares for a total of 10 million shares repurchased under the $500 million ASR program. During the quarter, the Company repurchased 4 million additional shares for $172 million under a 10b5-1 program.
- Subsequent to June 30, 2023 and as of August 8, 2023, the Company repurchased 2 million shares for $92 million under a 10b5-1 program.
- As of August 8, 2023, fiscal year to date, the Company has repurchased a total of 16 million shares for $764 million and is on track to repurchase a total of $1 billion by the end of calendar year 2023.
Guidance for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023
The Company announced revenue and earnings guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $155 to $173 million. Life Sciences Services revenue is expected to be in the range of $86 to $94 million. Life Sciences Products revenue excluding B Medical is expected to be in the range of $45 to $55 million. B Medical revenue is expected to be approximately $24 million.
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of ($0.02) to $0.06. GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of ($0.20) to ($0.12).
For the full year, the Company is narrowing its expectation for revenue to be in the range of $648 to $665 million, consistent with growth of approximately 17% to 20% year over year.
Conference Call and Webcast
Azenta management will webcast its third quarter fiscal 2023 earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.
The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay. In addition, you may call 800- 954-0585 (US & Canada only) or +1-212-231-2927 for international callers to listen to the live webcast.
Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures
The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows.
"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Other forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to realize margin improvement from cost reductions, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future and otherwise related to future operating or financial performance and opportunities. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: our ability to reduce costs effectively, the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the markets we serve, including our supply chain, and on the global economy generally; the volatility of the life sciences markets the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions; our ability to successfully invest the cash proceeds from the sale of our Semiconductor Automation business; and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.
About Azenta Life Sciences
Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.
Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.
AZENTA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
Products
$
67,296
$
42,688
$
205,011
$
138,006
Services
98,652
90,047
287,704
279,925
Total revenue
165,948
132,735
492,715
417,931
Cost of revenue
Products
42,747
24,090
136,855
73,565
Services
55,196
49,045
160,754
146,897
Total cost of revenue
97,943
73,135
297,609
220,462
Gross profit
68,005
59,600
195,106
197,469
Operating expenses
Research and development
8,968
6,515
25,024
19,895
Selling, general and administrative
75,465
58,133
241,356
186,761
Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments
(1,404)
—
(18,549)
600
Restructuring charges
812
25
3,773
319
Total operating expenses
83,841
64,673
251,604
207,575
Operating loss
(15,836)
(5,073)
(56,498)
(10,106)
Other income (expense)
Interest income
11,347
6,822
32,406
9,933
Interest expense
—
(2,101)
—
(4,111)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
(632)
Other, net
819
630
(704)
(1,617)
(Loss) income before income taxes
(3,670)
278
(24,796)
(6,533)
Income tax (benefit) expense
(1,207)
7,293
(9,107)
(560)
Loss from continuing operations
(2,463)
(7,015)
(15,689)
(5,973)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
993
(2,555)
(1,943)
2,159,597
Net (loss) income
$
(1,470)
$
(9,570)
$
(17,632)
$
2,153,624
Basic and diluted net (loss) income per share:
Loss from continuing operations
$
(0.04)
$
(0.09)
$
(0.23)
$
(0.08)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of
0.02
(0.03)
(0.03)
28.84
Net (loss) income per share
$
(0.02)
$
(0.13)
$
(0.26)
$
28.76
Weighted average shares used in computing net (loss)
Basic and diluted
63,432
74,989
68,494
74,879
AZENTA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
June 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
733,369
$
658,274
Short-term marketable securities
390,492
911,764
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($8,403 and
163,019
163,758
Inventories
142,102
85,544
Derivative asset
984
124,789
Short-term restricted cash
2,287
382,596
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
78,584
132,621
Total current assets
1,510,837
2,459,346
Property, plant and equipment, net
210,940
154,470
Long-term marketable securities
169,422
352,020
Long-term deferred tax assets
599
1,169
Goodwill
793,623
513,623
Intangible assets, net
312,055
178,401
Other assets
71,940
57,093
Total assets
$
3,069,416
$
3,716,122
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
37,990
$
38,654
Deferred revenue
45,207
39,748
Accrued warranty and retrofit costs
6,258
2,890
Accrued compensation and benefits
33,848
41,898
Accrued income taxes payable
2,571
28,419
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
77,753
78,937
Total current liabilities
203,627
230,546
Long-term tax reserves
1,738
1,684
Long-term deferred tax liabilities
65,700
64,555
Long-term pension liabilities
288
261
Long-term operating lease liabilities
61,799
49,227
Other long-term liabilities
12,764
6,463
Total liabilities
345,916
352,736
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 74,656,860
747
885
Additional paid-in capital
1,323,215
1,992,017
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(37,145)
(83,916)
Treasury stock, at cost - 13,461,869 shares at June 30, 2023 and September 30,
(200,956)
(200,956)
Retained earnings
1,637,639
1,655,356
Total stockholders' equity
2,723,500
3,363,386
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,069,416
$
3,716,122
AZENTA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
(In thousands)
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$
(17,632)
$
2,153,624
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
63,443
38,813
Stock-based compensation
10,091
10,715
Contingent consideration adjustment
(18,549)
—
Amortization and accretion on marketable securities
(6,942)
(7,048)
Deferred income taxes
(25,149)
24,207
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
632
Purchase accounting impact on inventory
8,737
—
(Gain) loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment
37
(100)
Gain on divestiture, net of tax
—
(2,128,761)
Fees paid stemming from divestiture
—
(52,461)
Taxes paid stemming from divestiture
—
(431,600)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
29,028
(16,298)
Inventories
(4,104)
(61,345)
Accounts payable
(13,193)
(8,320)
Deferred revenue
2,496
8,580
Accrued warranty and retrofit costs
1,412
(28)
Accrued compensation and tax withholdings
(15,830)
13,835
Accrued restructuring costs
311
(126)
Other current assets and liabilities
(36,578)
(19,999)
Net cash used in operating activities
(22,422)
(475,680)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(29,218)
(59,730)
Purchases of technology intangibles
—
(4,000)
Purchases of marketable securities
(236,194)
(1,525,993)
Sales and maturities of marketable securities
951,504
503,505
Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash transferred
—
2,926,286
Net Investment hedge settlement
29,313
—
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(386,508)
—
Net cash provided by investing activities
328,897
1,840,068
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
—
3,461
Principal payments on debt
—
(49,725)
Common stock dividends paid
—
(7,494)
Payment for contingent consideration related to acquisition
—
(10,400)
Payment of finance leases
(181)
(355)
Stock repurchase
(672,116)
—
Withholding tax payments on net share settlements on equity awards
(4,924)
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(677,221)
(64,513)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
65,610
(98,972)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(305,136)
1,200,903
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
1,041,296
285,333
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
736,160
$
1,486,236
Supplemental disclosures:
Cash paid for income taxes, net
41,064
452,461
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets
June 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations
$
733,369
$
658,274
Short-term restricted cash
2,287
382,596
Long-term restricted cash included in other assets
504
426
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of
$
736,160
$
1,041,296
Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
per diluted
per diluted
per diluted
Dollars in thousands, except per share
$
share
$
share
$
share
Net loss from continuing operations
$
(2,463)
$
(0.04)
$
(1,991)
$
(0.03)
$
(7,015)
$
(0.09)
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
4,656
0.07
4,901
0.07
1,810
0.02
Purchase accounting impact on
2,956
0.05
2,912
0.04
—
—
Amortization of intangible assets
7,522
0.12
7,509
0.11
5,747
0.08
Rebranding and transformation costs
21
—
10
0.00
289
0.00
Restructuring related charges
812
0.01
1,499
0.02
23
0.00
Contingent consideration - fair value
(1,404)
(0.02)
(17,145)
(0.25)
—
—
Merger and acquisition costs and costs
219
—
19
0.00
1,662
0.02
Tax adjustments (1)
(31)
—
56
0.00
8,417
0.11
Tax effect of adjustments
(3,947)
(0.06)
(1,934)
(0.03)
(2,143)
(0.03)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss)
$
8,341
$
0.13
$
(4,164)
$
(0.06)
$
8,790
$
0.12
Stock based compensation, pre-tax
3,995
0.06
3,991
0.06
3,485
0.05
Tax rate
15
%
—
15
%
—
15
%
—
Stock-based compensation, net of tax
3,396
0.05
3,392
0.05
2,962
0.04
Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss)
$
11,737
$
0.18
$
(772)
$
(0.01)
$
11,752
$
0.16
Shares used in computing non-GAAP
—
63,432
—
69,111
—
74,989
Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
per diluted
per diluted
Dollars in thousands, except per share data
$
share
$
share
Net loss from continuing operations
$
(15,689)
$
(0.23)
$
(5,973)
$
(0.08)
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
13,725
0.20
5,424
0.07
Purchase accounting impact on inventory
8,737
0.13
—
—
Amortization of intangible assets
22,403
0.33
18,064
0.24
Rebranding and transformation costs
(34)
(0.00)
2,205
0.03
Restructuring related charges
3,773
0.06
319
0.00
Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments
(18,549)
(0.27)
—
—
Tariff adjustment
—
—
(484)
(0.01)
Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to
12,075
0.18
10,970
0.15
Indemnification asset release
(19)
(0.00)
—
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
632
0.01
Tax adjustments (1)
(1,411)
(0.02)
3,619
0.05
Tax effect of adjustments
(11,881)
(0.17)
(8,329)
(0.11)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing
$
13,130
$
0.19
$
26,447
$
0.35
Stock-based compensation, pre-tax
10,091
0.15
12,492
0.17
Tax rate
15
%
—
15
%
—
Stock-based compensation, net of tax
8,577
$
0.13
10,618
0.14
Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-
$
21,707
$
0.32
$
37,065
$
0.49
Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net
—
68,494
—
74,879
(1)
Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation. These adjustments are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. Tax adjustments for the nine months ended June 30, 2023, included a $1.3M increase to expense related to the exclusion of a benefit from an incentive tax rate change in China. Tax adjustments for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, include a $1.9M increase to expense related to the exclusion of allocations between continuing operations and discontinued operations.
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Dollars in thousands
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
GAAP net income (loss)
$
(1,470)
$
(4,927)
$
(9,570)
$
(17,632)
$
2,153,624
Less: Income (loss) from discontinued
993
(2,936)
(2,555)
(1,943)
2,159,597
GAAP net loss from continuing operations
(2,463)
(1,991)
(7,015)
(15,689)
(5,973)
Adjustments:
Less: Interest income
(11,347)
(10,394)
(6,822)
(32,406)
(9,933)
Add: Interest expense
—
—
2,101
—
4,111
Add / Less: Income tax provision (benefit)
(1,207)
(3,260)
7,293
(9,107)
(560)
Add: Depreciation
9,126
9,549
5,253
27,315
15,777
Add: Amortization of completed technology
4,656
4,901
1,810
13,725
5,424
Add: Amortization of intangible assets
7,522
7,509
5,745
22,403
18,064
Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
—
632
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
$
6,287
$
6,315
$
8,365
$
6,241
$
27,542
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Dollars in thousands
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
$
6,287
$
6,315
$
8,365
$
6,241
$
27,542
Adjustments:
Add: Stock-based compensation
3,995
3,991
3,485
10,212
12,492
Add: Purchase accounting impact on
2,956
2,912
—
8,737
—
Add: Restructuring related charges
812
1,499
23
3,773
319
Add: Merger and acquisition costs and costs
219
19
1,664
12,075
10,970
Less: Contingent consideration - fair value
(1,404)
(17,145)
—
(18,549)
—
Less: Tariff adjustment
—
—
—
—
(484)
Less: Rebranding and transformation costs
21
10
289
(34)
2,205
Less: Indemnification asset release
—
—
—
(19)
—
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
$
12,886
$
(2,400)
$
13,826
$
22,436
$
53,044
Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
GAAP gross profit
$
68,005
41.0
%
$
53,236
35.9
%
$
59,600
44.9
%
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
4,656
2.8
4,901
3.3
1,812
1.4
Purchase accounting impact on inventory
2,956
1.8
2,912
2.0
—
—
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit
$
75,617
45.6
%
$
61,049
41.1
%
$
61,412
46.3
%
Nine Months Ended
Dollars in thousands
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
GAAP gross profit
$
195,106
39.6
%
$
197,469
47.2
%
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
13,725
2.8
5,424
1.3
Purchase accounting impact on inventory
8,737
1.8
—
—
Tariff adjustment
—
—
(486)
(0.1)
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit
$
217,568
44.2
%
$
202,407
48.4
%
Life Sciences Products
Life Sciences Services
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Dollars in thousands
2023
2023
2022
2023
2023
2022
GAAP gross profit
$
27,213
36.5
%
$
14,284
24.3
%
$
21,026
44.4
%
$
40,792
44.6
%
$
38,952
43.5
%
$
38,564
45.2
%
Adjustments:
Amortization of
3,329
4.4
3,569
6.1
251
0.5
1,327
1.5
1,333
1.5
1,562
1.8
Purchase accounting
2,956
4.0
2,912
4.9
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Non-GAAP adjusted gross
$
33,498
44.9
%
$
20,765
35.3
%
$
21,277
44.9
%
$
42,119
46.1
%
$
40,285
45.0
%
$
40,126
47.0
%
Life Sciences Products
Life Sciences Services
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Dollars in thousands
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
GAAP gross profit
$
74,477
33.4
%
$
70,006
46.4
%
$
120,629
44.7
%
$
127,466
47.7
%
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed
9,743
4.4
722
0.5
3,982
1.5
4,702
1.8
Purchase accounting impact on
8,737
3.9
—
—
—
—
—
—
Tariff adjustment
—
—
—
—
—
—
(484)
(0.2)
Other adjustment
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit
$
92,957
41.7
%
$
70,728
46.9
%
$
124,611
46.2
%
$
131,684
49.3
%
Life Sciences Products
Life Sciences Services
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Dollars in thousands
2023
2023
2022
2023
2023
2022
GAAP operating (loss) profit
$
(4,878)
$
(16,402)
$
1,965
$
(3,813)
$
(4,877)
$
688
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
3,329
3,569
251
1,327
1,333
1,562
Purchase accounting impact on inventory
2,956
2,912
—
—
—
—
Restructuring related charges
—
—
—
—
110
—
Other adjustment
—
102
—
—
—
—
Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)
$
1,407
$
(9,819)
$
2,216
$
(2,486)
$
(3,434)
$
2,250
Total Segments
Corporate
Total
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Dollars in thousands
2023
2023
2022
2023
2023
2022
2023
2023
2022
GAAP operating (loss) profit
$
(8,691)
$
(21,279)
$
2,653
$
(7,145)
$
8,302
$
(7,726)
$
(15,836)
$
(12,977)
$
(5,073)
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
4,656
4,901
1,813
—
—
—
4,656
4,901
1,813
Purchase accounting impact on inventory
2,956
2,912
—
—
—
—
2,956
2,912
—
Amortization of intangible assets
—
102
—
7,522
7,407
5,745
7,522
7,509
5,745
Rebranding and transformation costs
—
—
—
21
10
289
21
10
289
Restructuring related charges
—
110
—
812
1,389
25
812
1,499
25
Contingent consideration adjustment
—
—
—
(1,404)
(17,145)
—
(1,404)
(17,145)
—
Merger and acquisition costs and costs
—
—
—
219
(211)
1,662
219
(211)
1,662
Other adjustment
—
—
—
(2)
230
—
(2)
230
—
Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit
$
(1,079)
$
(13,254)
$
4,466
$
23
$
(18)
$
(5)
$
(1,056)
$
(13,272)
$
4,461
Life Sciences Products
Life Sciences Services
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Dollars in thousands
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
GAAP operating (loss) profit
$
(25,077)
$
11,173
$
(13,302)
$
10,772
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
9,743
722
3,982
4,702
Purchase accounting impact on inventory
8,737
—
—
—
Tariff adjustment
—
—
—
(484)
Other adjustment
1,515
—
110
Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit
$
(5,082)
$
11,895
$
(9,210)
$
14,990
Total Segments
Corporate
Total
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Dollars in thousands
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
GAAP operating (loss) profit
$
(38,379)
$
21,945
$
(18,119)
$
(32,052)
$
(56,498)
$
(10,107)
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
13,725
5,424
—
—
13,725
5,424
Purchase accounting impact on inventory
8,737
—
—
—
8,737
—
Amortization of other intangibles
—
—
22,403
18,064
22,403
18,064
Rebranding and transformation costs
—
—
(34)
2,205
(34)
2,205
Restructuring related charges
—
—
3,773
319
3,773
319
Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments
—
—
(18,549)
—
(18,549)
—
Tariff adjustment
—
(484)
—
—
—
(484)
Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to
—
—
12,075
10,970
12,075
10,970
Other adjustment
1,625
—
(1,625)
—
—
—
Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit
$
(14,292)
$
26,885
$
(76)
$
(494)
$
(14,368)
$
26,391
Life Sciences Products
Life Sciences Services
Azenta Total
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Dollars in millions
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Revenue
$
75
$
47
57
%
$
91
$
85
7
%
$
166
$
133
25
%
Acquisitions/divestitures
32
—
(67)
%
—
—
0
%
32
—
(24)
%
Currency exchange rates
(0)
—
0
%
(0)
—
1
%
(1)
—
0
%
Organic revenue
43
47
(9)
%
92
85
8
%
135
133
2
%
