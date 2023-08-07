Tabula Rasa HealthCare Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Continued Strong Organic Revenue Growth of 24%
Second Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $6.3 Million Increased More Than 3x Compared to Second Quarter 2022
MOORESTOWN, N.J., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (Nasdaq:TRHC) ("TRHC" or the "Company"), a leading healthcare company advancing personalized, comprehensive care for value-based care organizations, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Highlights from the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 include:
- Second quarter revenue from continuing operations of $90.0 million increased 24%, including medication revenue growth of 25% and technology-enabled solutions revenue growth of 22% versus the prior year second quarter.
- Second quarter GAAP net loss and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $9.7 million and $6.3 million, respectively, compares with $12.7 million and $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.
"We delivered another impressive quarter demonstrating the strength of the underlying organic growth in our core PACE market and our commitment to significantly improve profitability. This is a testament to the strong performance by our employees who remain focused on serving the most complex and vulnerable individuals in PACE and other value-based care models," said Brian Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Key Financial Results
(in millions except percentages)
Q2
Q2 2023
2023
2022
% Change
Guidance
Revenue from continuing operations
$
90.0
$
72.6
24
%
$
88.0 - 90.0
Gross margin
25.0 %
22.0 %
Adjusted gross margin
25.6 %
23.1 %
GAAP net loss from continuing operations
$
(9.7)
$
(12.7)
23
%
Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
0.7
$
(2.7)
127
%
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$
6.3
$
2.1
207
%
$
3.5 - 4.5
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
All comparisons, unless otherwise noted, are to the three months ended June 30, 2022, and reflect continuing operations.
- Revenue – Revenue of $90.0 million increased 24% compared to $72.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 and increased 2% as compared to the first quarter of 2023. Medication revenue of $69.6 million increased 25% due to continued PACE census growth and higher revenue per PACE participant. Technology-enabled solutions revenue of $20.4 million increased 22% compared to $16.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 and increased 5% as compared to the first quarter of 2023.
- Gross Profit – Gross profit (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) of $22.5 million (25.0% of revenue) increased 41% as compared to $16.0 million (22.0% of revenue) in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted gross profit of $23.0 million (25.6% of revenue) increased 37% as compared to $16.8 million (23.1% of revenue) a year ago. Both medication and technology-enabled solutions gross margins increased vs. the year-ago period, driven by increased scale and operating efficiency improvements.
- GAAP Net Loss – GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $9.7 million decreased as compared to a net loss of $12.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. GAAP net loss from discontinued operations (net of tax) of $0.1 million compared to a net loss of $36.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. The second quarter of 2022 included the PrescribeWellness, SinfoníaRx and DoseMe businesses. As previously announced on March 2, 2023, TRHC completed the sales of SinfoníaRx and DoseMe during the first quarter of 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA – Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $6.3 million (7.0% of revenue) increased 207% vs. $2.1 million (2.8% of revenue) in the second quarter of 2022. The improvement vs. the prior year was driven by the higher gross profit noted above and disciplined cost management.
A reconciliation of certain financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Operational Metrics
To provide transparency into our financial results, we are providing the following operational metrics.
As of
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
PACE census1:
Medication census
18,639
19,806
20,555
20,705
21,070
Technology-enabled solutions census
50,763
52,230
53,430
54,135
55,804
Total PACE census
50,763
52,230
53,430
54,135
55,804
Three Months Ended
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
PACE average revenue per participant per month:
Medication average revenue per participant per month2
$
1,036
$
1,051
$
1,056
$
1,110
$
1,100
Technology-enabled solutions revenue per participant per month3
91
91
92
98
99
Total PACE average revenue per participant per month
459
474
494
523
515
PACE backlog as of June 30, 2023, was valued at $87 million in annual revenue at maturity, which the Company defines as enrollment of 250 participants for PACE clients. By comparison, PACE backlog was valued at $84 million as of March 31, 2023.
TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
62,811
$
70,017
Restricted cash
10,400
12,372
Accounts receivable, net
18,610
19,252
Inventories
8,659
6,566
Prepaid expenses
3,581
4,664
Client claims receivable
16,415
16,377
Divestiture-related note receivable
3,527
—
Other current assets
22,678
18,187
Current assets of discontinued operations
—
22,825
Total current assets
146,681
170,260
Property and equipment, net
9,369
9,158
Operating lease right-of-use assets
10,149
10,483
Software development costs, net
33,077
32,592
Goodwill
115,323
115,323
Intangible assets, net
35,129
38,326
Contingent consideration receivable
—
3,350
Other assets
6,209
4,657
Total assets
$
355,937
$
384,149
Liabilities and stockholders' deficit
Current liabilities:
Current operating lease liabilities
$
2,982
$
2,708
Accounts payable
20,623
19,459
Client claims payable
10,981
10,781
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
59,105
55,745
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
—
13,389
Total current liabilities
93,691
102,082
Long-term debt, net of discount
232,603
232,112
Long-term debt – related party, net of discount
88,709
88,522
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
12,102
12,786
Deferred income tax liability, net
1,507
1,380
Other long-term liabilities
5,404
4,298
Total liabilities
434,016
441,180
Stockholders' equity (deficit):
Common stock
3
3
Treasury stock
(4,049)
(3,391)
Additional paid-in capital
359,573
354,214
Accumulated deficit
(433,606)
(407,857)
Total stockholders' deficit
(78,079)
(57,031)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
$
355,937
$
384,149
TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue:
Medication revenue
$
69,626
$
55,892
$
138,376
$
106,865
Technology-enabled solutions revenue
20,410
16,705
39,937
32,842
Total revenue
90,036
72,597
178,313
139,707
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below:
Cost of medication revenue
53,554
43,384
106,636
82,936
Cost of technology-enabled solutions revenue
13,953
13,247
28,395
26,416
Total cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
67,507
56,631
135,031
109,352
Operating expenses:
Research and development
1,777
3,243
3,056
7,208
Sales and marketing
2,732
2,172
5,185
4,821
General and administrative
17,599
15,150
34,176
31,028
Change in fair value of contingent consideration receivable
3,350
—
3,750
—
Long-lived asset impairment charge
—
—
—
4,062
Depreciation and amortization
6,103
5,489
12,303
11,231
Total operating expenses
31,561
26,054
58,470
58,350
Loss from operations
(9,032)
(10,088)
(15,188)
(27,995)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
(1,144)
(2,444)
(2,409)
(4,713)
Other income
566
—
1,018
—
Total other expense, net
(578)
(2,444)
(1,391)
(4,713)
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(9,610)
(12,532)
(16,579)
(32,708)
Income tax expense
133
159
238
375
Net loss from continuing operations
(9,743)
(12,691)
(16,817)
(33,083)
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(108)
(36,919)
(8,932)
(44,720)
Net loss
$
(9,851)
$
(49,610)
$
(25,749)
$
(77,803)
Net loss per share:
Net loss per share from continuing operations, basic and diluted
$
(0.38)
$
(0.53)
$
(0.66)
$
(1.38)
Net loss per share from discontinued operations, basic and diluted
—
(1.54)
(0.35)
(1.87)
Total net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.38)
$
(2.07)
$
(1.01)
$
(3.25)
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
25,422,032
23,959,726
25,333,137
23,913,050
TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(25,749)
$
(77,803)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
12,303
18,562
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount
678
939
Deferred taxes
127
(368)
Stock-based compensation
5,238
15,301
Change in fair value of contingent consideration receivable
3,750
—
Impairment charges
363
40,510
Net loss on divestiture of businesses
4,888
—
Other noncash items
292
(54)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of divestitures:
Accounts receivable, net
514
2,979
Inventories
(2,093)
(354)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(3,829)
(7,916)
Client claims receivables
(38)
(3,162)
Other assets
3
(769)
Accounts payable
(1,222)
9,295
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
374
9,188
Client claims payables
200
353
Other long-term liabilities
554
2,139
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(3,647)
8,840
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,310)
(471)
Software development costs
(7,187)
(17,870)
Proceeds from divestiture of businesses
3,384
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,113)
(18,341)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
219
60
Payments for employee taxes for shares withheld
(655)
—
Payments for debt financing costs
—
(350)
Borrowings on line of credit
—
27,700
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(436)
27,410
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(9,196)
17,909
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
82,407
15,706
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
73,211
$
33,615
TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations
Net loss
$
(9,851)
$
(49,610)
$
(25,749)
$
(77,803)
Add:
Interest expense, net
1,144
2,444
2,409
4,713
Income tax expense
133
159
238
375
Depreciation and amortization
6,103
5,489
12,303
11,231
Change in fair value of contingent consideration receivable
3,350
—
3,750
—
Impairment charges
—
—
—
4,062
Business optimization expense
—
—
—
787
Severance costs
385
—
776
575
Executive transition
—
150
—
150
Divestiture-related expense
352
1,414
1,368
1,534
Transformation-related expense
1,815
—
1,815
—
Stock-based compensation expense
2,770
5,092
5,200
12,795
Loss from discontinued operations
108
36,919
8,932
44,720
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$
6,309
$
2,057
$
11,042
$
3,139
Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from discontinued operations
—
1,117
(2,676)
2,557
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$
6,309
$
3,174
$
8,366
$
5,696
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Reconciliation of Net Loss from Discontinued Operations, net of tax to
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
$
(108)
$
(36,919)
$
(8,932)
$
(44,720)
Add:
Income tax (benefit) expense
(44)
(686)
10
(568)
Depreciation and amortization
—
—
—
7,331
Impairment charges
—
35,608
363
36,448
Net loss on divestiture of businesses
152
—
4,888
—
Severance costs
—
—
957
—
Settlement
—
1,448
—
1,448
Divestiture-related expense
—
66
—
112
Stock-based compensation expense
—
1,600
38
2,506
Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from discontinued operations
$
—
$
1,117
$
(2,676)
$
2,557
TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Cost of
Gross
Gross
Operating
Operating
Net
Reconciliation of statement of operations to adjusted
Statement of operations amounts
$
67,507
$
22,529
25.0 %
$
31,561
$
(9,032)
$
(9,743)
Adjustments:
Amortization of acquired intangibles
—
—
—
(1,598)
1,598
1,598
Change in fair value of contingent consideration receivable
—
—
—
(3,350)
3,350
3,350
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
—
—
—
—
—
340
Severance costs
—
—
—
(385)
385
385
Divestiture-related expense
—
—
—
(352)
352
352
Transformation-related expense
—
—
—
(1,815)
1,815
1,815
Stock-based compensation expense
(505)
505
0.6 %
(2,265)
2,770
2,770
Impact to income taxes
—
—
—
—
—
(129)
Adjusted amounts
$
67,002
$
23,034
25.6 %
$
21,796
$
1,238
$
738
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Cost of
Gross
Gross
Operating
Operating
Net Loss
Reconciliation of statement of operations to adjusted
Statement of operations amounts
$
56,631
$
15,966
22.0 %
$
26,054
$
(10,088)
$
(12,691)
Adjustments:
Amortization of acquired intangibles
—
—
—
(1,695)
1,695
1,695
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
—
—
—
—
—
471
Executive transition
—
—
—
(150)
150
150
Divestiture-related expense
—
—
—
(1,414)
1,414
1,414
Stock-based compensation expense
(793)
793
1.1 %
(4,299)
5,092
5,092
Impact to income taxes
—
—
—
—
—
1,126
Adjusted amounts
$
55,838
$
16,759
23.1 %
$
18,496
$
(1,737)
$
(2,743)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Cost of
Gross
Gross
Operating
Operating
Net
Reconciliation of statement of operations to adjusted
Statement of operations amounts
$
135,031
$
43,282
24.3 %
$
58,470
$
(15,188)
$
(16,817)
Adjustments:
Amortization of acquired intangibles
—
—
—
(3,197)
3,197
3,197
Change in fair value of contingent consideration receivable
—
—
—
(3,750)
3,750
3,750
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
—
—
—
—
—
678
Severance costs
—
—
—
(776)
776
776
Divestiture-related expense
—
—
—
(1,368)
1,368
1,368
Transformation-related expense
—
—
—
(1,815)
1,815
1,815
Stock-based compensation expense
(984)
984
0.5 %
(4,216)
5,200
5,200
Impact to income taxes
—
—
—
—
—
184
Adjusted amounts
$
134,047
$
44,266
24.8 %
$
43,348
$
918
$
151
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Cost of
Gross
Gross
Operating
Operating
Net Loss
Reconciliation of statement of operations to adjusted
Statement of operations amounts
$
109,352
$
30,355
21.7 %
$
58,350
$
(27,995)
$
(33,083)
Adjustments:
Amortization of acquired intangibles
—
—
—
(3,389)
3,389
3,389
Impairment charges
—
—
—
(4,062)
4,062
4,062
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
—
—
—
—
—
939
Business optimization expense
(433)
433
0.3 %
(354)
787
787
Severance costs
—
—
—
(575)
575
575
Executive transition
—
—
—
(150)
150
150
Divestiture-related expense
—
—
—
(1,534)
1,534
1,534
Stock-based compensation expense
(1,918)
1,918
1.4 %
(10,877)
12,795
12,795
Impact to income taxes
—
—
—
—
—
2,585
Adjusted amounts
$
107,001
$
32,706
23.4 %
$
37,409
$
(4,703)
$
(6,267)
1 Defined as the number of PACE participants utilizing at least one of our solution lines.
2 This metric is calculated as quarterly medication revenue from PACE clients divided by quarterly member months.
3 This metric is calculated as quarterly technology-enabled solutions revenue from PACE clients across all solution lines divided by quarterly member months.
