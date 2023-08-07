Lockheed Martin's Next Generation Interceptor Program Completes All Subsystem Preliminary Design Reviews at Accelerated Pace

The Nation's Next Homeland Missile Defense Interceptor Marks Continued Progress Toward Production and Fielding

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) successfully validated designs for all elements of the nation's Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

Artist's notional depiction of NGI in flight. Credit: Lockheed Martin. (PRNewswire)

Through a series of successful and on-schedule Preliminary Design Reviews (PDRs) of all NGI major subsystems, the company demonstrated it has achieved design maturity and reduced risk for critical technologies. NGI is the future of the MDA's Ground-Based Missile Defense (GMD) system to protect the U.S. homeland against intercontinental ballistic missile threats from rogue nations.

"Lockheed Martin is making rapid progress with our NGI solution, remaining on an accelerated schedule toward flight testing," said Sarah Reeves, vice president of NGI at Lockheed Martin. "During these reviews, we took a modern and transparent approach through the use of advanced digital engineering and model-based engineering tools. Our NGI team will continue on-plan to demonstrate our revolutionary NGI architecture, leveraging mature technologies for high mission confidence."

Lockheed Martin is demonstrating engineering work that has been performed in the integrated digital tool chain to drive faster decision making, enhance security, and enable rapid delivery and agility. This approach emphasizes affordability across the program lifecycle. Lockheed Martin's NGI solution will increase warfighter capability, providing an improved defensive solution to address the complex battlespace now and in the future.

Lockheed Martin's NGI program is on track for its next major review, the All Up Round PDR. During this next major review, MDA will assess if the program is ready to move forward in the acquisition process through Knowledge Point number one and ultimately on to the Critical Design Review. The first Lockheed Martin NGI is forecast for delivery to the warfighter as early as FY2027.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

The views expressed are those of the Lockheed Martin Corporation and do not constitute an endorsement by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

