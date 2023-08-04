Luxury Jewelry Brand, Aurate, Partners With Helzberg Diamonds To Launch Exclusive Collection

Aurate launches 'Laure by Aurate' in partnership with Helzberg Diamonds, using a unique sister business model to propel brand growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurate , the sustainable, high-quality, and luxury jewelry brand, announced today the launch of its new collection, 'Laure by Aurate,' made exclusively and in partnership with leading national jewelry retailer Helzberg Diamonds . The launch of 'Laure by Aurate' introduces the brand's first time using a sister brand business model, created by Aurate specifically for Helzberg Diamonds' audience and consumers. The 'Laure By Aurate' collection will be sold in 30 stores and available online exclusively at Helzberg Diamonds starting August 9th.

(PRNewswire)

"With Aurate being the first jewelry brand to use a sister brand model, our partnership with Helzberg Diamonds, a brand that has over a century of experience and industry authority, is a huge next step as we scale our business and continue to democratize fine jewelry," said Sophie Kahn, CEO and Co-Founder of Aurate. "The 'Laure by Aurate' collection was made exclusively for Helzberg Diamonds and will tap a new audience for Aurate, introducing the Midwest customer to our earth-friendly, luxury and quality jewelry pieces. Both Aurate and Helzberg deeply value sustainability in a too-often unsustainable industry, making this partnership that much more meaningful."

The 'Laure by Aurate' collection at Helzberg Diamonds will include over 100 items ranging from $100 - $1,500 including a variety of elevated pieces consisting of rings, earrings, bracelets, and necklaces. Product materials include white, rose, and yellow gold, all of which are sustainably and ethically sourced recycled gold, meaning the material is developed from pre-existing gold material that is refined to remove any impurities and imperfections. Similarly, each diamond, jewel, and gemstone – ranging from emeralds to pearls, sapphires, and more – is ethically sourced and traced to ensure there is no harm to the environment, the harvesters, or the surrounding communities.

"Partnering with Aurate, a trailblazing direct-to-consumer jeweler, presented an ideal opportunity to expand our reach with a younger and fashion-forward consumer who prioritizes accessible luxury goods," said Julie Yoakum, President of Helzberg Diamonds. "This collection expresses our shared commitment to delivering the highest quality, earth-friendly jewelry, and we are thrilled to partner with a female-founded organization to give women so much better. We're delighted to have the opportunity to join forces with Aurate, a values-driven brand, to broaden our assortment and offer even more choices to both new and existing customers."

Since launching in 2015, Aurate has undergone tremendous growth. Despite funding in retail dropping 37% YOY ( Source: Retail Dive ), Aurate closed Series B in Q1, taking the brand to $25MM raised to date and more than 50% growth YOY. To continue to fuel growth and momentum for the brand, Aurate continues to innovate and lead a new business path in the jewelry industry with its unique approach to retail using the sister business model. Further, this strategic partnership with a company that has led the industry for over 100 years will continue to catapult the brand's growth.

For more information, please visit auratenewyork.com and follow their Instagram at @auratenewyork.

About Aurate:

Aurate is a jewelry industry rebellion democratizing gold, born and raised in New York City. Aurate provides high-quality and sustainable jewelry created with durable materials that withstand everyday wear and tear, affordable and transparent pricing, ethical practices that protect our planet, and tangible charity give-back to keep your conscious sparkling. At its core, Aurate believes that everyone deserves jewelry that is worthy of them and strives to create pieces that empower a sense of confidence, independence, and beauty. Aurate is available at auratenewyork.com and you can follow along at @auratenewyork.

About Helzberg Diamonds:

Helzberg Diamonds®, a retail and online jewelry store focused on customer service, has 170 stores nationwide featuring a wide selection of fine jewelry, including diamond engagement rings and wedding rings, precious gems and watches. Helzberg Diamonds takes pride in a legacy built on trust, knowledge, and high-quality diamonds at an incredible price. Helzberg Diamonds is based in North Kansas City, Missouri, and is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK/A and BRK/B). For the locations nearest you, visit Helzberg.com or call 1-800-HELZBERG (800-435-9237).

Media Contact:

Power Digital Marketing

aurate@powerdigitalmarketinginc.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aurate