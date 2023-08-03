Weldon, Williams and Lick, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition

WW&L President and Chief Executive Officer Tracey Geren to retire in 2024, Ron Wilson of KIS Technologies to become President and eventual Chief Executive Officer

FORT SMITH, Ark., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weldon, Williams, and Lick, Inc. (WW&L), a visionary provider of ticketing and custom security printed solutions, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer Tracey Geren will retire in 2024 following 38 years of service with the organization. Geren is succeeded by Ron Wilson, who previously served as President of KIS Technologies (a wholly-owned subsidiary of WW&L).

The Board of Directors elected Wilson as company president, effective immediately, and will appoint him as Chief Executive Officer following Geren's retirement next year. Official dates have not been announced beyond early 2024.

"Ron is the right person to lead WW&L into the future. His understanding of the needs of our clients paired with the resources of the entire organization will ensure our company continues to innovate," said Geren, CEO of WW&L. "I am very grateful for my time at WW&L and so proud of everything this company has achieved. I look forward to ensuring a smooth transition for Ron and our employees in the year ahead."

In making its determination, the Board of Directors conducted a thorough selection process in which potential candidates were evaluated on leadership ability, strategy and vision for the company, financial acumen, and accomplishments in current and prior roles, among other areas.

"I am grateful to Tracey and the WW&L team for giving me the opportunity to lead such an iconic organization," said Wilson. "WW&L has been a leader in the printing industry for 125 years, and this transition to a focus on technology and a broader variety of services for our clients, while still offering the services that make us who we are today, will ensure we are a more well-rounded company that can meet the needs of any organization delivering live events to fans."

Wilson, in his new role, will lead the development of long and short-term strategies and manage the overall operations of the company. An engineer by education, Wilson holds extensive experience in scaling innovative technology companies. During his tenure with KIS Technologies, he focused on technological advances and digital solutions to drive revenue for strategic partners.

KIS Technologies is a live event technology company offering hardware and software solutions to the ticketing and parking markets. As part of this transition, KIS Technologies will be consolidated with WW&L, and its three main solutions – KIS Ticket, KIS Park and KIS Kiosk – will operate as product lines of WW&L.

About Weldon, Williams & Lick, Inc.

WW&L is the proven leader in driving revenue and fan engagement through innovative ticketing and custom, secure access control solutions. From the Olympics and Super Bowl to professional and collegiate teams, along with concerts and shows worldwide, WW&L is the most trusted partner in the industry. Signature products include souvenir ticketing seamlessly added to buy-flow; specialty credentialing using RFID technology to better serve high-end guests and provide increased security; embedded QR codes that unlock unique digital experiences for fans and sponsors; and parking solutions that streamline ingress and egress via a point-of-sale (POS) application and cloud-based, real-time reporting suite.

