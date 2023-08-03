Three New Partners Announced at Tidwell Group

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidwell Group, a top 120 largest accounting and consulting firm in the US, proudly announces the appointment of Natalie Giesen, Mindy Reed, and Michael Wilson as the firm's newest Partners. Their inclusion in the partnership is a significant achievement for these talented young professionals and shows their dedication to putting clients first.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have Natalie, Mindy, and Michael join us as Partners at Tidwell Group," said J. Barry Tidwell, CPA, CVA, our National Managing Partner. "Their remarkable skillsets and diverse backgrounds are a true testament to our firm's unwavering commitment to gathering the finest professionals in the industry. Working together, we'll keep raising the bar for our services, always striving for excellence in everything we do."

Natalie Giesen, CPA is an Assurance Partner in the Birmingham office of Tidwell Group and has over fifteen years of experience, with nine of those being in public accounting. She specializes in the real estate industry with an emphasis on affordable housing, including low-income housing tax credits, USDA / Rural Development projects, and HUD-assisted projects. She also has experience with real estate development engagements, including assisting clients with cost certifications and a variety of other required reports.

Natalie received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Auburn University and a Master of Accountancy degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She is licensed as a certified public accountant in Alabama.

Mindy Reed, CPA, CCIFP is an Assurance Partner in Tidwell Group's Birmingham office. She has over eighteen years of experience in public accounting. Mindy specializes in the construction and real estate industries, with an emphasis on construction contractors, including general contractors and specialty subcontractors, home builders, as well as low-income housing tax credit projects and HUD-assisted projects. She also offers extensive experience with employee benefit plans and required regulatory filings.

Mindy received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Auburn University. Mindy is licensed as both a certified public accountant in Alabama and a construction industry financial professional.

Michael L. Wilson, CPA is an Assurance and Consulting Partner in Tidwell Group's Johns Creek office. He has over ten years of experience in public and real estate accounting, with an emphasis on audit and advisory services for real estate partnerships financed by the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, including audit requirements prescribed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). He specializes in advising LIHTC partnerships through all aspects of a development life cycle, including final cost certifications, financial forecasts and projections, and exit strategies.

Michael received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with an emphasis in Finance, from the University of Georgia. Professional affiliations include membership in the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is registered as Certified Public Accountant in the state of Georgia.

About Tidwell Group LLC

Tidwell Group, LLC, has been named an INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) Best of the Best Firm since 2019 and Forbes list of 'America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms' since 2020. These acknowledgments follow the firm's Fastest Growing ranking for 2021, 2019, 2018, and 2017.

A leading accounting and advisory firm with offices in Birmingham, Atlanta, Austin, Columbus, Charlotte, Minneapolis, and Tampa, Tidwell Group specializes in the tax credit, real estate, and construction industries. Our experienced professionals serve all asset classes within the affordable housing industry. With expertise ranging from low-income housing tax credits, bonds, conventional financing, renewable energy, HUD compliance and reporting, and USDA-Rural Development compliance and reporting, our focus is on developing long-term client relationships through value-driven results. We are ready to roll up our sleeves and immediately impact your business. Tidwell Group's expertise, partnership mentality, and hands-on approach enable us to offer advice and new opportunities to improve your business.

For more information on Tidwell Group, contact the firm on their website at www.TidwellGroup.com , on Twitter @TidwellGroupLLC, or by telephone at (866) 442-7090.

