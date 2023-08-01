U.S. News & World Report Names Tampa General Hospital Best in Tampa Bay

Tampa General is nationally ranked in six specialties for 2023-2024 and ranks as "high performing," or among the top 10% of U.S. hospitals, in five additional specialties.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital's (TGH) commitment to excellent quality and compassionate care is evident in the 2023-2024 U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals rankings announced Aug. 1. For nearly two decades, the academic health system has been ranked as one of the nation's best hospitals and has been consistently named the #1 hospital in Tampa Bay since 2016. The 2023-2024 rankings place Tampa General as the #4 highest-ranked hospital in the state of Florida. Tampa General is also ranked in the top 20 nationally in three specialties — the most top 20 rankings for TGH in the past decade.

"Tampa General's recognition as a national leader in health care year after year is a direct result of the unwavering commitment by our entire team to deliver world-class care at every level and across all specialties to our patients and our community every single day," said Tampa General President and CEO John Couris. "Our rankings are a true reflection of our ability to drive unparalleled advancements to provide exceptional patient outcomes and care."

U.S. News ranked Tampa General as one of the nation's top 50 hospitals in six medical specialties:

Obstetrics and Gynecology – ranked #9 in the U.S. and #1 in Florida – ranked #9 in the U.S. and #1 in

Gastroenterology and GI Surgery – ranked #19 in the U.S. and #1 in Florida – ranked #19 in the U.S. and #1 in

Diabetes & Endocrinology – ranked #18 in the U.S. and #2 in Florida – ranked #18 in the U.S. and #2 in

Ear, Nose & Throat – ranked #39 in the U.S. and #2 in Florida – ranked #39 in the U.S. and #2 in

Orthopedics – ranked #30 in the U.S. and #2 in Florida – ranked #30 in the U.S. and #2 in

Urology – ranked #49 in the U.S. and #2 in Florida – ranked #49 in the U.S. and #2 in

Tampa General also ranks as "high performing," or among the top 10% of U.S. hospitals, in five additional specialties:

Additionally, Tampa General ranks as "high performing" in 12 medical procedures or conditions, including abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, heart attack, heart failure, hip fracture, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma (blood cancers), pneumonia and stroke.

"Tampa General's strong showing in this year's rankings is a testament to the compassionate care and clinical expertise of our primary teaching partner," said Dr. Charles J. Lockwood, executive vice president of USF Health and dean of USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. "I'm so proud of our physicians and the leadership they have provided in propelling so many specialties to be among the best in the nation. These rankings translate into saving patients' lives across Tampa Bay and beyond." Lockwood is also the executive vice president and chief academic officer of Tampa General Hospital.

For the 2023-2024 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions.

"For 34 years, U.S. News has provided data-informed rankings to help patients and their doctors find the best hospital to treat their illness or condition," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "Fewer than half of evaluated hospitals earned any high-performing rating. Hospitals that are high performing have excelled in providing high- quality care in specific procedures and/or conditions."

U.S. News evaluated each hospital's performance using data from a variety of sources, such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists. This year, U.S. News introduced the most significant changes to its Best Hospitals ranking methodology in several years, including but not limited to the incorporation of new health equity measures, greater weight on clinical quality measures and less weight on expert opinion, and the inclusion of outpatient outcome measures to the orthopedics and urology rankings.

Through its extensive partnership with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, Tampa General has cemented itself as one of the nation's leading academic health systems, attracting top medical and research talent to the region. The academic health system is also training the next generation of health care providers and has become known statewide and nationally for advanced clinical research, which translates directly into innovative patient care — and in turn, its ability to perform the most challenging procedures and treat the most complex conditions.

Tampa General's 2023-2024 rankings from U.S. News & World Report follow these recent recognitions for the academic health system:

For more information about the U.S. News 2023-2024 rankings, please visit this link.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News and World Report's 2023-24 Best Hospitals, with six specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women and sixth out of 100 Florida companies in the 2022 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging powered by Tower outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

