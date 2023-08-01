Careington Partners with Wellpoint Federal and QTC Medical Group to Provide Dental Care to U.S. Reservists

FRISCO, Texas , Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Careington International Corporation is proud to partner with Wellpoint Federal and Quality, Timeliness, & Customer Service Medical Group to support the Defense Health Agency's Reserve Health Readiness Program. Through this new partnership, the program now utilizes Careington's Care PPO network to provide U.S. reservist service men and women national access to in-clinic dental treatment in preparation for deployment.

Since 2021, QTC Medical Group, the largest provider of disability and occupational service solutions, has been the contractor of the Reserve Health Readiness Program. The RHRP provides Individual Medical Readiness, Dental Readiness and deployment services to active duty and reserve service members without direct access to military treatment facilities. Wellpoint Federal, the subcontractor of the RHRP plan that contributes in-clinic dental and vision services, provides health care solutions to the nation's veterans, active military personnel and their families. Together, QTC Medical Group and Wellpoint Federal are committed to providing medical and dental readiness support for those preparing to defend the nation.

Wellpoint Federal has selected the Careington Care PPO network to grant reservists access to in-clinic dental care through the RHRP. Careington is a national leader in the health and wellness benefits space and has built extensive networks that serve more than 30 million members across all industry-best companies, brands, products and services. With more than four decades of experience as a pioneer in the dental space, Careington strives to provide superior network access for all clients and members.

Careington owns and operates some of the largest discount and PPO dental networks throughout the U.S., offering significant savings on dental care through quality, fully credentialed dentists and specialists.

"We are honored to partner with Wellpoint Federal and QTC Medical Group to help provide access to dental care for U.S. military reservists," Careington CEO Stewart Sweda said. "At Careington, we recognize the bravery of men and women who defend our nation, and it is a privilege be a part of the programs providing them with support in preparation for their service."

Careington is always looking to expand our national dental networks, and we are currently seeking providers to be a part of the Careington Care PPO dental network to help support the RHRP program that provides valuable deployment services to reservists. For more information, please submit an email to reservists@careington.com.

