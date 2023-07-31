Study Shows Accuracy, Appropriateness, and Benefit of Using FeelBetter to Risk Stratify Elderly Polypharmacy Patients

Retrospective Research Demonstrates Potential of FeelBetter in Optimizing Medication Regimens of Senior Patients and Reducing Avoidable Healthcare Utilization and Spending

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FeelBetter , the leading provider of medication management technology and pioneer of Pharmaco-Clinical Intelligence, today announced the findings of retrospective research conducted by investigators in Boston. Presented at the Society of General Internal Medicine (SGIM) 2023 Annual Meeting and the 2023 Annual Research Meeting (ARM) of AcademyHealth, the results of the retrospective study demonstrate that FeelBetter's Pharmaco-Clinical Intelligence accurately and appropriately predicts senior patients at high risk of medication-related adverse events.

The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, concluded that FeelBetter can be used to effectively risk stratify emergency department use and hospitalizations among patients over the age of 65 with multiple chronic conditions and complex medication regimens. Study results also indicate that when paired with a medication management intervention, FeelBetter's technology could potentially reduce healthcare utilization and expenses, and aid in improving patient outcomes.

"Medication-related issues contribute to 10-30% of hospitalizations in the elderly. Preventing these issues is critical to improving patient outcomes and reducing avoidable healthcare utilization and expenses. However, current intervention methods and alert systems have numerous limitations," said Lisa Rotenstein, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine and Medical Director of Population Health at Brigham and Women's Hospital and principal investigator of the study. "What's exciting about this solution is that it enables a targeted view of those individuals who may most benefit from medication management interventions and the alteration of their medication regimens. These warnings and recommendations have the potential to aid clinicians and other healthcare providers in optimizing medication regimens, which could lead to downstream improvement in patient outcomes and cost reductions.

The population for the retrospective study included 108,817 of Brigham and Women's Hospital's senior patients (mean age of 77.1) who were taking an average of nine medications to treat multiple chronic conditions. Among the key study findings, the FeelBetter algorithm successfully incorporated a wide variety of data from the electronic health records and accurately stratified patients into risk groupings with distinct demographic and utilization characteristics. Patients in successive risk strata, as identified by FeelBetter, incurred incrementally more emergency department visits and hospitalizations one-, three-, and six-months post prediction. Patients in the highest risk percentile (99%) incurred a mean of 0.531 hospitalizations three-months post prediction.

The study also estimated a total of $4.8 million in potential savings in three months following the use of FeelBetter to risk stratify patients, when considering only the top 5% of high-risk patients and specific hospitalizations that may have been avoided pending medication changes. Based on the results of the retrospective analysis, the study team has begun conducting prospective research to further assess the capabilities of FeelBetter's technology to impact patient trajectories and costs of care.

"Our AI-powered solution leverages data on medications, demographics, social history, diagnoses, lab results, procedures, allergies, emergency department and hospitalization patterns, and costs, among other sources of information. It's comprehensively designed to help clinicians risk stratify patients and proactively personalize medication regimens," said Dr. Adva Tzuk Onn, FeelBetter's Chief Medical Officer, and a physician with more than 15 years of experience in geriatric and family medicine. "We're pleased to see the growing body of evidence for our Pharmaco-Clinical Intelligence and look forward to beginning prospective research with the team at Brigham and Women's Hospital to further assess FeelBetter's impact on improving patient outcomes and driving value-based care."

FeelBetter is the pioneer of Pharmaco-Clinical Intelligence, changing the polypharmacy paradigm on both an individual and population health level with a comprehensive solution designed to tackle the challenges associated with suboptimal medication management.Powered by AI and machine learning capabilities, FeelBetter's Pharmaco-Clinical Intelligence drives personalized medication management, helping healthcare professionals ensure that their patients' medication regimens are safe, effective, and appropriate. The technology pinpoints patients at high risk of deterioration and preventable hospitalization due to suboptimal medication management, and proactively suggests immediate and actionable interventions to reduce these risks. Provider organizations use FeelBetter to monitor their patients' progress and more proactively deliver the right follow-up care, as well as to efficiently allocate resources and minimize preventable, costly use of healthcare services.

Led by an interdisciplinary team of clinicians, clinical pharmacists, and technologists, FeelBetter is headquartered in Boston and Tel Aviv, Israel. Investors include Firstime Ventures, Shoni Health Ventures, Triventures, Random Forest VC, The Group Ventures, and GoodCompany Ventures. To learn more, visit feelbetter.healthcare.

