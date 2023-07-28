J.P. Morgan Asset Management Completes Conversion of Four Mutual Funds to ETFs

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the firm has successfully completed the conversion of four mutual funds to ETFs. The conversion of these funds to actively managed ETFs will provide investors with active investment options in markets traditionally available to ETF investors through mostly passive solutions.

The following four ETF conversions means shareholders will benefit from intraday trading, liquidity and reduced fees and may benefit from greater tax efficiency.

Mutual Fund ETF ETF Ticker Listing Date JPMorgan Equity Focus Fund JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF NYSE: JPEF 28-July-23 JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond

Fund JPMorgan Limited Duration

Bond ETF NYSE: JPLD 28-July-23 JPMorgan High Yield Municipal

Fund JPMorgan High Yield Municipal

ETF NYSE: JMHI 17-July-23 JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal

Income Fund JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal

Income ETF NYSE: JMSI 17-July-23

"Investors are looking for differentiated active capabilities in the ETF wrapper. As conversions, these ETFs have a track record and scale from Day 1 and add to our active range of ETF providing tools for investors to meet their investment goals," said Bryon Lake, Global Head of ETF Solutions, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "We are excited to provide shareholders with greater choice and access to the benefits that active ETFs can provide, including additional trading flexibility, increased transparency and reduced fees through transparency at attractive price points."

The combined assets of the four active, transparent funds converted are approximately $1.7 billion. J.P. Morgan Asset Management ranks as a top ten ETF issuer in the U.S. with respect to AUM1, and number one year to date2 in net active flows across active ETFs in the U.S.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $2.67 trillion (as of 3/31/2022), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co., and its affiliates worldwide.

J.P. Morgan ETFs are distributed by JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc., which is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Affiliates of JPMorgan Chase & Co. receive fees for providing various services to the funds. JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc. is a member of FINRA. More information is available at https://am.jpmorgan.com/us/en/asset-management/gim/adv/products/etfs.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of the funds before investing. The summary and full prospectuses contain this and other information about the funds and should be read carefully before investing. Call 1-844-4JPM-ETF or visit www.jpmorganETFs.com to obtain a prospectus.

