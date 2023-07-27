'MiL.K', the blockchain-based loyalty integration platform, launches in Indonesia

MiL.k is officially launched in Indonesia and point exchange service with GetPlus and airasia will be provided.

For providing localized service in Indonesia , MiL.k obtained the ESO license and applied secure and convenient KYC solution.

Indonesian, Korean, and English will be supported when downloading MiL.k from the app store and Google play store.

MiL.k will gradually broaden its service in Indonesia through a variety of co-marketing initiatives with local partners.

JAKARTA, Indonesia and SEOUL, South Korea, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 27th, Milk Partners Co., Ltd. (CEO, Jungmin Cho), which operates the blockchain-based loyalty integration platform 'MiL.k,' announced its official launch in Indonesia.

As the loyalty integration platform, MiL.k has provided point management and exchange service of various service companies such as traveling, leisure, shopping and lifestyle. MiL.k is transforming the loyalty market and positioning its presence as the blockchain service which providing benefits to both users and companies.

MiL.k got the ESO (Electronic System Organizer) license of Indonesia to assure a steady service in Indonesia and launched a new KYC solution with ID card verification to increase security and convenience of the service.

The MiL.k app is now available for download on Google Play and the Indonesian App Store in three languages: Indonesian, English, and Korean. In particular, the point exchange service with key local partners, GetPlus and airasia Indonesia is expected to be opened within this month, with the expectation that MiL.k will provide practical services to Indonesian users.

Upon launching the service, MiL.k plans to implement various promotions with local partners to acquire new global users and provide localized service. Additionally, MiL.k plans to step up its local marketing to entice more regional businesses and services to join MiL.k, and active discussions with significant potential partners in Southeast Asia are already underway.

According to Milk Partners Co., Ltd. CEO Jungmin Cho, "I'm very happy that MiL.k, has paved the way for the expansion of global service and is now officially available in Indonesia." "We intend to develop into a worldwide platform that links Southeast Asia and Indonesia while also offering helpful and practical services to more international users. Please keep your attention and expectations high for our future service."

View original content:

SOURCE Milk Partners