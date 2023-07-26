Freedom Mortgage Honored with 2023 National Top Workplaces Financial Services Industry Award

Second time in a row Freedom Mortgage has been identified as a

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the largest full-service, independent mortgage companies and a top Veterans Administration (VA) and Federal Housing Administration (FHA) lender in the U.S., has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces Financial Services Industry Award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces.

This is the second time Freedom Mortgage has been honored with the Top Workplaces Industry Award since its inaugural launch in 2021. The employer recognition program celebrates organizations that scored at or above the Top Workplaces benchmark. This year, Top Workplaces named 1,079 winners in seven industries: Construction, Distribution, Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Nonprofit and Technology.

"We are honored to be recognized, again, as a Top Workplaces in the financial services industry," said Stanley C. Middleman, Freedom Mortgage president and CEO. "To have our employees endorse Freedom Mortgage as a great place for financial services professionals to work means a great deal. We will continue to do our best to support our employees and provide opportunities for them to grow within Freedom Mortgage."

Eric Rubino, Energage CEO, said, "Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees. That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Middleman credited Freedom Mortgage employees for the company's continued success. Despite challenges faced by the mortgage industry, the company services the mortgages of nearly two million homeowners, representing over $452 billion in loans. The company also donated more than $600,000 last year and saw its highest employee volunteer engagement with nearly 2,000 hours spent bettering local communities.

The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing top organizations in regions across the country and in various categories. Top Workplaces recognizes organizations in 60+ markets nationwide in addition to its USA, culture excellence, and industry awards. Based solely on employee feedback, more than 27 million employees across 70,000 organizations have been surveyed since 2006.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Freedom Mortgage is an independent mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest non-bank mortgage lenders/servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is a top VA and FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. (Inside Mortgage Finance, Jan-June 2022), and one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment where all team members can thrive. Earlier this year, Freedom Mortgage was honored for the third year in a row as a Top Workplaces USA . Last year, the company made it back on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll for the eighth time as one of the fastest-growing companies across the country. Freedom Mortgage's mission is to foster homeownership for all consumers across America. Lender NMLS ID: 2767. Equal Housing Opportunity. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

